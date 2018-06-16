Khloe Kardashian Says Brother Rob As A Father Is ‘Beautiful,’ Believes Late Dad Would Be ‘Proud’

The youngest Kardashian has a one-year-old daughter.

Father’s Day falls on June 17 this year. It is the day when children, young and old, celebrate the man who raised them, loved them unconditionally, and no matter what, was always on their side. Even though Father’s Day is still two days away, Khloe Kardashian decided to post a sweet tribute to her brother, Rob Kardashian, while honoring their late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr., at the same time, on Friday.

E! News reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave her brother a shout-out on her website and app.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” Khloe said. “But, seeing him as a father has been beautiful!”

Rob will be celebrating Father’s Day with his 1-year-old daughter, Dream, who was born in November, 2016. Rob shares his daughter with his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna. While the youngest Kardashian rarely makes public appearances, has been dealing with his own personal demons and doesn’t seem to get too involved in the happenings of his older sisters’ lives, it appears that being a father might just be the best thing that’s ever happened to him as he maintains a close relationship with Dream.

“My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I’m so proud of him! All he wants to do is make his daughter happy and give her unconditional love.”

Khloe also pointed out that their father would be “really proud” of his son for the fact that Rob wants to keep their Armenian heritage alive through his daughter in how he raises her.

Sadly, Dream, Khloe’s daughter, True, Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Kim’s children, North, Saint and Chicago, will never get to meet their grandfather as he passed away in 2003.

“It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close. We are an incredibly tight-knit family because he and my mom felt really strongly about that. It’s family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way.”

Despite having a close bond with his daughter, a source recently told People that Rob is still on a journey for a “healthy lifestyle.”

“He can’t seem to get healthy even though he says he wants to be. He’s constantly up and down,” revealed the source. Rob’s war with depression, weight gain, and diabetes have certainly made their rounds in the headlines. However, the source did admit that despite all of that, Rob hasn’t let it affect his relationship with Dream. “He’s a great dad. He loves that girl so much.”

Khloe’s depiction of Rob as a father and their late father really makes the expression, “like father, like son,” truly beautiful and meaningful for this upcoming Father’s Day.