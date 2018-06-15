Marilyn Manson Releases New Single, Covering A ‘Lost Boys’ Soundtrack Classic

Manson may be prolific when it comes to original music, but fans love his covers as well.

People often forget that Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson actually rose to stardom because of a cover song. While the major-label debut Portrait Of An American Family gained the musician significant buzz and late-night airplay on MTV, it wasn’t until the 1995 release of Smells Like Children that Manson started becoming a household name. The primary reason for its success? A cover song of a Eurithmics classic called “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” The single was — according to Manson — a drug inspired experiment of slowing down the ’80s pop single. Though polarizing to many audiences, it worked to catapult Marilyn Manson into the spotlight. Actually, much of the work on Smells Like Children is comprised of cover songs. With Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals to follow, Marilyn Manson sold millions upon millions of records, becoming one of the most debated artists of the decade.

Today Bloody-Disgusting is reporting that Marilyn Manson has added another cover song his ever-growing list of experimentations with music of the past. This time fans received another ’80s hit. Originally recorded by Gerard McMahon, “Cry Little Sister” is a song synonymous with the teen vampire classic The Lost Boys. Marilyn Manson, which is both the name of the singer and the band, released his version of the new single to streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Google Play.

Marilyn Manson performs at Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

To date Marilyn Manson has covered songs by The Beatles, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Depeche Mode, Elvis Presley, Justin Timberlake, and even Charles Manson, just to name a few. One of his more popular covers is his rendition of the Danny Elfman original song from The Nightmare Before Christmas “This Is Halloween.” Also notable is his cover of another ’80s classic “Tainted Love” which gained significant radio play.

The appearance of another experimental and effective cover today has resurrected calls from fans, begging Marilyn Manson to consider releasing an entire album of cover songs. While Smells Like Children had a significant amount of covers appearing on it, the album is also comprised of remixes and other experimental originals. With more than 20 years passed since the release of Manson’s breakout album, fans seem to be enamored with the potential possibilities that exist, were Manson to explore an entire album dedicated solely to his signature fondness for experimental cover songs.

While Marilyn Manson’s original music stands on its own as a measurable monument to the musician’s success, his unique, morbid way with cover songs is another defining characteristic of his legacy. But, as has always been the case with Marilyn Manson, he’ll likely do what he wants to do, independent of public opinion.

Though often associated with evil and morbidity, Marilyn Manson does expose a soft side from time-to-time. In an MTV special which can be found on YouTube he was once shown on camera calling his mother, telling her he loved her, and just generally being a regular person. When she passed in 2014, the shock-rocker tweeted a heart-wrenching eulogy.

Manson is 49-years-old and currently on tour with Rob Zombie.