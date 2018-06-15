Teresa And Joe Giudice’s Bankruptcy Case Is Thrown Out, But ‘RHONJ’ Star Is Still In Debt

The Giudice bankruptcy case ends, but both still have major debt.

Though they still owe some money, Real Housewives on New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice must feel a weight off of their shoulders because their lawsuit was dismissed today.

Us Weekly Magazine shares that New Jersey court documents show that the couple’s case was just thrown out. But, the couple isn’t completely out of the woods yet as they still owe to both the state and the federal government. Going forward, the couple have set up a payment plan with the IRS and the New Jersey Department of Treasury to finish paying off their debt.

As fans will recall, the reality TV couple ended up at the center of a legal battle and were indicted on fraud and tax charges in 2013. Us Weekly Magazine shares that the couple were charged with 39 counts including, “conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud.”

In 2015, Teresa served 11 months at a federal prison and Joe is currently serving his sentence. Giudice began his jail time in 2016 and is expected to serve 41 months behind bars. With her husband in jail, Teresa has still been making time to go and visit him. She also revealed to Us Weekly that Joe has dropped 55 pounds since being in prison.

“I saw him last Saturday. He was 245 when he went in, and now he weighs 185. He looks so hot and I just can’t wait for him to come home. I’m really ready for him to come home.”

She also noted that Joe has been very busy while behind bars, even taking business classes for when he gets out. And Teresa has been busy since she got out of prison. Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that the mother-of-four stunned fans by competing in a body building competition.

In the pictures, Giudice looked incredibly toned and tanned as she rocked a metallic purple bikini on stage. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga, RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania, and Dolores’ bodybuilding son, Frank Catania, Jr., were all in attendance at the event.

Teresa Giudice competes in first bodybuilding competition: see the pics! https://t.co/BdMndKgQbh — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 10, 2018

Teresa received third place in the contest, which is pretty impressive considering it was her first competition. Afterward, Giudice confessed that she has never felt better in her life. Before getting into bodybuilding, the reality star said that she needed something to take her mind of the stresses in her life, so she first turned to yoga and then eventually landed on bodybuilding.

“I was looking for the next thing. I also wanted to show my daughters that if you put hard work and time into something, you can achieve anything.”

Hard work definitely pays off.