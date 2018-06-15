Jennie Garth And Dave Abrams Engage In Prenup Dispute During Divorce Proceedings, Per ‘TMZ’

'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum, Jennie Garth and estranged husband, Dave Abrams, at odds over prenuptial agreement.

Former 90210 star Jennie Garth and her estranged husband, David Abrams, are divorcing after nearly three years of marriage. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Abrams filed for divorce from the 46-year-old actress in Los Angeles County citing irreconcilable differences. The documents also state that the couple legally separated on August 29, 2017.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jennie Garth and her estranged husband signed a prenup.

Jennie claims that she and her husband agreed to a prenup before they married in July of 2015 and according to reports, Garth wants it to be followed during their divorce proceedings.

It has been reported that Garth agrees on their date of separation and says she “wants to change her name back.” Jennie and Dave share no children together. When news broke that the couple would be divorcing, Abram never mentioned the prenuptial agreement.

Dave Abrams has also requested that the right to spousal support be terminated, according to the Daily Mail.

In total, this will be Jennie Garth’s third marriage to end in divorce. In 1994, Garth married her first husband, Daniel B. Clark. Following her divorce to Clark, Garth married Peter Facinelli. Jennie shares three daughters: Lola, 14, Fiona, 11, and Luca, 20, with Facinelli.

In late November, Garth’s rep confirmed that Jennie and Dave were putting a halt to their relationship.

Back in November, a source close to the couple revealed while the two were not separated, that they were “going through a rocky patch.” A different source revealed that the stars were not intending to file for divorce, but try to fix their issues.

This confirmed what another source said to US Weekly about Jennie and Dave taking time apart to work on their marriage. The source revealed that Jennie and Dave were not living together, but were still trying to make their marriage work.

Feud A post shared by Dave Abrams (@deabramsla) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

In July of 2015, Jennie and Dave tied the knot in an intimate California ceremony. The couple first met on a blind date on December 2, 2014. At the time of their marriage, Garth told People that their relationship was “unreal” and “perfect.”

Garth said that Dave completes her and that for the couple, “things just lined up.” For some time, Jennie said her thoughts on the relationship was, “I don’t need it, I don’t want it.”

At least Garth has her best friend and former 90210 co-star, Tori Spelling, to lean on during this difficult time.

Tori Spelling spent her 45th birthday with loved ones, including her “bestie for life” Jennie Garth. Jennie and Tori dined right before the mom-of-five had dinner with her husband and children.

Garth wished Tori a very happy birthday on social media with a photo of the duo.

“If friends were flowers I’d pick you again and again @torispelling HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Garth is best known for her role as Kelly Taylor in the iconic television show Beverly Hills, 90210. Abrams had a role on 2 Broke Girls and also appeared in The Hike.