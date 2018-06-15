Todd Harrell Arrested For Domestic Violence: Ex-3 Doors Down Bassist Could Face Life In Prison

This is not the first time the ex-3 Doors Down bassist has been in trouble with the law.

If he goes crazy, don’t call him Superman: ex-3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell has been arrested again, according to TMZ. But things aren’t looking good for the former musician; these charges could land him in jail for the rest of his life.

Harrell’s charges include domestic violence, simple assault, along with felony counts of marijuana possession, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harrell was arrested on Friday in Jackson County, Missouri.

Harrell first got arrested in 2012 for a DUI. Then, according to a different report by TMZ, in 2013, he was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Nashville, Tennessee.

Harrell was traveling at a super-high speed when his car clipped a Ford truck, which then flipped over and killed the driver. Even though the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, Harrell was found at fault because he was driving aggressively, and at a high speed, and under the influence of substances like hard cider, prescription Lortab (a painkiller), and Xanax.

When police arrested Harrell and brought him into the station for booking, they discovered he had a plastic bag in his sock that contained more Xanax pills, along with Oxycodone and Oxymorphone pills.

At the time, he was held on $100,000 bail after being charged with bringing contraband into the jail. He ultimately went to prison for vehicular homicide in 2015.

In 2014, Harrell was arrested for DUI, according to yet another report from TMZ.

The other members of 3 Doors Down have spoken openly about Todd Harrell. When all of the criminal charges started against him, the band fired him from the lineup.

According to LoudWire, who spoke to the remainder of the band shortly after they fired Harrell, it wasn’t about the future of the band, so much as it was about making sure Harrell gets the help that he needs.

“I’ve known Todd for a lot longer than we’ve been in the band together,” said Brad Arnold, the band’s lead singer. “We’ll never turn our back on him. He’s definitely got his things to face right now. And [our new song] ‘Fell From the Moon’ is sort of about him, just of how you can have everything going your way and it can all fall apart.”