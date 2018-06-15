Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie’s ‘Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour’ Around The Corner, Here Are The Dates

Not long ago, it was announced that Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie revived their “Twins of Evil” tour, and “The Second Coming” is just around the corner. Presale tickets for the Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie “Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour” went on sale last March, but tickets are now available for the series of concerts at Ticketmaster. The first “Twins of Evil” tour occurred in 2012, but as Digital Spy reported, the event ended up causing some temporary friction between the shock rockers.

Reportedly, Manson started his set late for the show at Michigan’s DTE Music Theatre on October 12, 2012. He was forced to end his performance early because of his tardiness, and Marilyn told the live audience, as Digital Spy documented, he was “going to beat Zombie’s a*s.” In return, Rob Zombie cursed the other shock rocker throughout his set and continuously shouted “Fu*k you Marilyn Manson” while performing Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out.”

Rob Zombie later issued a statement through a past Facebook post that Digital Spy documented.

“Unfortunately, things turned ugly backstage. Why? I don’t know, but for some reason our touring partner decided to end his set by blaming me for something that I had nothing to do with and screaming he was going to ‘kick Rob Zombie’s a*s as soon as he got off stage.’ “Go figure. I was backstage hanging, watching the show thinking, ‘Hey this is gonna be a great night,’ when suddenly he starts screaming threats. So strange. I don’t get it…It’s all good. No one would f**k with someone’s show. It is ridiculous.”

While this was entertaining drama for some, many fans of the duo were disappointed that it seemed they would never tour together again, but thankfully, that’s not the case. As RollingStone reported, while speaking to Howard Stern in 2014, Rob Zombie called the whole thing stupid and said he would consider touring with Manson again, and thus, we have their current project. As seen in the video below, the two rockers are clearly getting along as they discuss the first time they heard each other’s music.

(Warning: The video below has some strong language.)

Marilyn Manson released the complete dates for the “Twins of Evil” concert tour, and it may be no coincidence that their first show is where their 2012 altercation took place.

July 11: Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 14: St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 15: Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 17: Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 18: Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

July 20: Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United

July 21: Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

July 24: Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

July 25: Pittsburgh, PA at Keybank Pavilion

July 26: Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 29: Bangor, ME at Waterfront Darling’s Pavilion

August 7: Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach

August 8: Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

August 9: Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

August 11: Hartford, CT at The Xfinity Theatre

August 12: Darien Lake, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 14: Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

August 16: Dallas, TX at Starplex Pavilion

August 17: Austin, TX at Austin 360

August 18: Woodlands, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 20: Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

August 22: Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheater

August 24: Chula Vista, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheater

August 25: Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 26: Phoenix, AZ at AK Chin Pavilion

August 28: Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion

August 29: Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheater

It’s likely that fans can look forward to hearing classic tracks during the “Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour” as well as new songs from their two recent albums: Rob Zombie’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser from 2016, and Marilyn Manson’s 2017 album, Heaven Upside Down.