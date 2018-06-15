Jillian Michaels Confirms Split From Heidi Rhoades

The couple calls it quits after 9 years together.

Another Hollywood couples bites the dust.

Fitness mogul Jillian Michaels announced that she and her fiancee would be splitting after 9 years together. Michaess shared the sad news to fans in a post on her Instagram account earlier today. In a simple black and white image that looks like it was typed on a typewriter, the 44-year-old tells fans that her relationship with fiancee Heidi Rhoades is over.

“Hey tribe, you’ve been with me through it all so I’m sharing some news with you…Heidi and I have been split for a while now. We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”

According to E! Online, the couple have two children together. In May of 2012, Michaels adopted her daughter from Haiti and Rhoades gave birth to a son that same month. The two eventually co-adopted their children and lived together as a family.

Fans of Michaels were able to watch her proposal two years ago on her show, Just Jillian, where she proposed to Rhoades in a movie theatre. In the sweet proposal, Michaels says that she knows she can be a pain sometimes but if Rhoades would continue to put up with her, she would like to get married.

Of the proposal, Michaels also gushed that Heidi is the perfect person for her and she is definitely the glue that holds their family together. Heidi has yet to comment on the couple’s split.

As recently as a week ago, Michaels posted a photo of herself and Heidi as a tribute to her fiancee on her birthday. In the caption, she wished Heidi a happy birthday and even referred to her as her “best friend.” Fans immediately took to the photo to share their comments, giving it over 29,000 likes and hundred of comments.

It comes as no shock that most of Michael’s followers took time to comment what an amazing couple the two ladies make while countless other fans simply commented on the picture to wish Heidi a happy birthday.

“You two are seriously the hottest couple and Jill, you are my hero!!!”

“You guys are so cute. You should have a podcast on Heidi. Like how did you meet, what is her history, is she a workout junkie? Background story,” another wrote.

Michaels famously gained fame on The Biggest Loser. She’s also very popular on social media with over 1 million followers.

Best of luck to the couple in the next steps of their partnership.