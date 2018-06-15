Oprah Winfrey Inks Multi-Year Content Partnership With Apple For Streaming Service

Fans can expect to see a lot more of Oprah Winfrey in the coming years.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Apple, who will eventually rival Netflix by offering streaming content, has inked a multiple-year content partnership with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. The terms of the contract were not immediately made available but it’s expected that Apple and Oprah will work together to collaborate on original content.

The media outlet also shares that the partnership could include things like film, TV, applications, books and even some other kinds of content. However, the deal is not expected to include Podcasts since Oprah already has a platform for that. Apple beat out companies like Netflix and Amazon, who were likely pursuing similar deals. But Apple allegedly wanted Winfrey in hopes to reach a wider audience.

In a statement, Apple shares that they will “embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.” Winfrey is also expected to appear in some of the content she creates rather than just work behind the lens.

USA Today shares that Winfrey will still work on projects for her network, Oprah Winfrey Network, which she owns 25 percent of. Recently, Discovery Communications increased their stake in Oprah’s network and now own 70 percent of it. Oprah’s contract with the network currently runs through 2025 and she still serves as chairman and CEO.

CNN shares that Apple has already made other deals with big names like Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer, and NBA star Kevin Durant. But most recently, Oprah sat down with New England Patriots star, Tom Brady, for an interview. The Boston Herald shares that while a few segments of Quarterback Tom Brady On Legacy & Longevity have already aired, the entire program will be released on OWN this Sunday.

During the interview, Oprah asks Brady many questions, including what his stance is on his colleagues kneeling for the national anthem, something that has since been banned from happening next season.

“I think there were a lot of healthy conversations coming out of it in our locker room. Like I said, the great part about sports are the relationships. I’ve been in it for a long time. I’ve been with guys from all different parts of the country, every color, race, belief. And, you know what, you respect why people are doing what they’re doing. And they’re doing it for different reasons. And that’s OK. You can do things for your reasons. They can do things for their reasons and you have respect for that.”

It will be exciting to see what the next few months have in store for both Oprah and Apple.