Maynard James Keenan Promised New Music In 2019, But He Didn’t Say Anything About Tool

Keenan is known for his dry sense of humor, and fans may be jumping the gun.

It has been approximately 11 years since Tool released 10,000 Days. Since that time, we have seen virtually no new music from the band, other than some teases of new riffs from live shows. As far back as 2010, speculations of a new Tool album have been circulating among fans. Buzz Osborne of The Melvins claims to have heard cuts from a new album, as does Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. But aside from these privileged frequent collaborators, no one seems to have heard much of anything in the way of new music from the band.

But talks of a new album have recently taken a much more serious turn, with all band members — for the first time in recent memory — finally being on the same page in regards to a potential new release. Grains of salt remain actively taken with the news, but talks of a new album seemed to culminate most recently with Tool Frontman Maynard James Keenan promising new music in 2019, according to Louder Sound.

But was Keenan really promising a new Tool album or are fans just hearing what they’d like to hear? As the singer picked up his Icon Award for Heavy Metal Golden Gods, he definitely indicated that fans could expect new music in 2019, but he never said from who.

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys, so thank you very much for all that. A lot of work’s being done, a lot of work’s been done. I’ll go on record now saying you’re gonna see some new music next year.”

Let’s all try and remember that Maynard is in two other bands. A Perfect Circle, who just released a new album titled Eat The Elephant, remains a prominent force in Keenan’s life. He’s also the driving force behind Puscifer, who release new music often. Keenan never once said a word about a new Tool record. While it’s obvious to most that the idea he was alluding to Tool should be obvious, that doesn’t really help the case. Maynard James Keenan is known for having a very dry sense of humor and with pulling the legs of journalists and fans alike. It’s part of his charm.

James Keenan of A Perfect Circle. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Furthermore, if Keenan was, in fact, referring to Tool, he still never mentioned an album. A single on December 31, 2019 would technically be a delivery on his promise. Tour-mates of Keenan, Nine Inch Nails once promised new music in 2016 — and they certainly delivered. On December 23, 2016, just before the new year, Trent Reznor gave fans a five-song EP titled Not The Actual Events. Probably not what most were expecting. Waiting till the last minute would be far from unprecedented.

At this point, while fans are no less excited for a new album, longtime Tool fans probably know not to expect much in the way of materialized work from Tool until the new album is officially playing over their speakers.