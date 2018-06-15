‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, June 15: Jack Finds The Key To His Past While Victor Suffers

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 15 shows an incredibly tense Father’s Day for Genoa City with a few bright spots for certain residents.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) had a bittersweet Father’s Day. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) gave him a card, and then she asked if Christian was still asleep. Nick had to break her heart and tell her that Grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden) won temporary custody of Christian, and then he explained that Christian is really Uncle Adam’s son because of science.

Faith cried and declared that grandpa was wrong for doing what he did, and then she gave Nick a #1 Dad keychain on Christian’s behalf. Nick also revealed that he talked to Noah, and then dropped the bombshell that his newly returned daughter, Summer (Hunter King) had better things to do on Father’s Day than spend it with dear old dad.

Speaking of unhappy Father’s Days, Abby (Melissa Ordway) decided to push the envelope with hers and took Arturo (Jason Canela) to see Victor at The Club for the Newman holiday celebration. Awkward.

Not surprisingly, Victor and Arturo had words, and Victor warned Arturo to stay away from his family — both his daughter and his wife. Arturo assured Victor he wouldn’t be going anywhere despite all the canceled contracts.

Then, to increase the awkwardness, Nick, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Faith arrived on the scene. The nanny handed Christian over to Nick while Nick informed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that their dad had taken the little boy away from him. Nick gave his old man a sneered Happy Father’s Day, and then Faith decided she wanted to leave. When Nick promised Christian he’d see him again soon, Victor warned that Nick shouldn’t make those types of promises. Nick said he could, and he did.

Today on #YR, Nick makes a chilling promise and Charlie is smitten with Shawna.

As for a bit of a happier moment, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) wished Devon (Bryton James) his first Happy Father’s Day in the afterglow of their night of passion. They checked on Shauna (Camryn Munn) who had also spoken with her dad to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the Ashbys enjoyed a pleasant celebration, and Cane (Daniel Goddard) complimented his twins on doing a great job with breakfast and gifts. Later, they showed up at Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) penthouse to continue the special day for dads. There, Lily (Christel Khalil) gifted Neil with a pointed “Do Not Disturb” sign because of his new neighbors Hilary and Devon.

When Hilary and Devon stopped by Lily wished her brother, a father-to-be, a Happy Father’s Day too, but she felt less happy when he announced that he had gotten back together with Hilary.

Finally, at the Abbotts’ Kyle (Michael Mealor) wished Jack (Peter Bergman) a happy Father’s Day, and Jack irritated Kyle by focusing on the fact that he doesn’t know who his father is rather than his son who was standing right there with him. Things took a sad turn when Dina (Marla Adams) made a card for her daddy, and Jack had to assure her he would love it. When Jack read the card, he learned Dina’s dad had left his family, which explained a lot of things. Jack made an important discovery when he went through his mother’s papers. He failed to find the missing journal pages, but he did find a key to a safe deposit box, and he felt certain whatever the box held would lead him to the identity of his biological father.

