Olivia Munn Shares Sexy Swimsuit Selfies As She Praises Friends In Flashback Posts On Instagram

Actress Olivia Munn is posting some sexy shots on her Instagram page to give her dedicated friends a couple of shout-outs.

Actress Olivia Munn has a close-knit group of friends who mean the world to her and she’s recently shared a couple of flashback posts on Instagram to tell the world all about it. As it happens, both friend-related posts happen to feature the ladies in some sexy bikini and swimsuit shots, and those posts seem to come across as a win-win for her fans and followers.

Earlier this month, Olivia Munn shared a fun video to her Instagram page as she looked back at her birthday last year. Munn, who is in a bikini with one of her closest girlfriends, vacationed in Turks and Caicos for that birthday and she says it was the best birthday ever.

It would seem that this exotic birthday trip came shortly after Olivia split from her boyfriend of three years, Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The split may have been tough on both Munn and Rodgers, but it looks like she leaned on her besties and put her heartbreak aside so she could embrace the best of times in Turks and Caicos.

Munn also just shared another bikini-filled flashback Instagram post on Friday honoring her friends. This one shows a group of six ladies sitting together at a picnic table in a setting where it looks like they were perhaps camping, or at the very least, enjoying the best that the great outdoors has to offer.

Olivia said that she would walk through fire for any of her best friends. Then, Munn joked that she wouldn’t actually walk through fire since that’s dangerous, but she’d definitely walk through a somewhat hot, unventilated room for them.

Based on the tags of those included in the picture, it looks like the Hollywood actress relies on long-lasting, everyday friendships for her main source of support. One of the gals, Brittany Farrar, is somewhat familiar to Bachelor fans thanks to her romantic past with Jordan Rodgers, the suitor who was on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season and is still engaged to her. As fans of The Bachelorette and Olivia’s know, Munn’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers is the brother to JoJo’s fiance.

Both Aaron and Olivia have put their relationship and their split in the past, as Rodgers is now dating former racecar driver Danica Patrick and Munn has recently been spotted with Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez. It looks like when push comes to shove, though, Olivia Munn knows that her girlfriends will always be there for her regardless of where things stand in her romantic life.