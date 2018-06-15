Pippa Middleton Debuts Baby Bump While Out And About In Chelsea

Pippa escaped sister Kate Middleton’s woes by not having morning sickness during the first trimester.

Pippa Middleton showed off her baby bump for the first time while shopping in Chelsea on June 15. The 34-year-old is married to James Matthews, a financier. Pippa is also famously known as the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Despite being visibly pregnant, Pippa pulled off a stylish outfit that accentuated her growing baby bump. The soon-to-be mother wore a comfortable-looking black and white print dress, a cross-body bag, sunglasses, and black flats.

According to People, Pippa didn’t suffer from any serious first trimester issues. Pippa’s sister, Kate, meanwhile, developed Hyperemesis Gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies. People explained that this condition causes extreme morning sickness that’s characterized by vomiting and intense bouts of nausea. Hyperemesis Gravidarum is often found in several female members of the same family, which means that Pippa Middleton’s complication-free first trimester was most likely a very nice surprise.

Pippa has pledged to stay as active and fit as possible during her pregnancy. The Daily Mail reports that she stuck to a workout regimen during the first trimester. Pippa’s exercise routine includes 45 minutes of yoga or Pilates at least three or four times per week. She also walked with weights or went cycling whenever she couldn’t hit the gym. Interestingly, Hello! quotes her as saying she didn’t divulge her pregnancy to her gym instructor during the “riskier months.”

Pippa’s dedication to conditioning and strengthening her body may pay off when it’s time to give birth. In fact, WebMD encourages women to stay physically active throughout their pregnancy for several reasons. Chief among them is that staying in shape often makes labor go more quickly and boosts the odds of a healthy birth. Of course, women should consult with their physician to ensure they don’t overdo it. At-risk pregnancies may also require a different approach.

Pippa Middleton hasn’t announced exactly how far along her pregnancy is, but most media sources speculate that she’s around the 16-week mark. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child on April 23, and she is believed to have found out about the pregnancy right before giving birth. The rest of the family wasn’t told until after the 12-week scan, though, which potentially puts Pippa’s due date sometime in October.

Regardless of her exact due date, Pippa Middleton’s pregnancy has provided her husband’s family with a happy distraction from some very bad recent news. Pippa’s father-in-law, David Matthews, was arrested in France in March. Per USA Today, the Matthews family patriarch is accused of raping a minor back in the 1990s. Matthews denies the charges and his court date is still pending. In the meantime, the Matthews clan can focus their attention elsewhere by preparing for the upcoming birth of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’s first child.