Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Will Soon Be Available On DVD

Want to see the majesty again and again -- now's your chance.

On Saturday, May 19, 2018, millions around the world tuned in to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, and now the entire wedding will be available to watch over and over again, reported Spy.com. According to the latest reports, almost 30 million people watched the ceremony, which was broadcast on 15 networks in the U.S. To give some context, when his brother Prince William married Kate Middleton, it only drew 23 million viewers. Globally, the numbers are said to be even more staggering, with an estimated 1.9 billion people tuning in around the world.

In case you were worried the DVD would only show the stunning ceremony, well that’s just not the case. “You’ll also be able to re-live the newlywed’s joyous carriage ride down Castle Hill and through Windsor Town, as they greeted the thousands of spectators who lined the streets for a glimpse at the new couple. The two then departed Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House (with Markle changing into an elegant Stella McCartney dress),” according to Spy.com. This entire DVD from the BBC runs approximately 1.5 hours long. They will also include, as a bonus, a DVD copy of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding from April 2011.

Well I don’t know how legit this source is, but it’s saying that Harry performed at the Royal Wedding Evening Reception? And that Idris Elba DJ’d?! With James Corden acting as MC! Not sure if we’ll ever get the real story on this one lol! https://t.co/m2aD1xWhzi — Older Styles Fans (@OlderStylesFans) May 22, 2018

What’s probably not included is the incredible after party that celebrated their new marriage. Past royal weddings have looked gorgeous, but they have also seemed a bit stuffy. But the evening party at Frogmore House with 200 guests sounds like it might have been better at Hollywood glitz and glamour than those held after the Oscars. There was some serious star power added to the festivities, as reported previously by the Inquisitr.

British party planners Fait Accompli created an amazing three-course farm-to-table feast accompanied by vintage Pol Roger Champagne. The starpower in attendance included Idris Elba, Oprah, James Corden, and Serena Williams. While Prince Charles and Camilla did attend, they said goodnight just before 11 p.m., though sources say they were still there for the Prince Harry/Prince William dance-off which was “instigated” by Harry’s pal James Corden. Also seen on the dance floor was George and Amal Clooney, who were reportedly among the last guests to leave after stunning fireworks lit up the sky. Not only that, spinning the soul classics was actor Idris Elba, DJing with Sam Totolee. Now if only that could have been captured on this DVD, it would surely be selling off the shelves. You should be able to find the official DVD for sale on Amazon.