Audrey Roloff Enjoys Date Night With Husband Jeremy Roloff At Young Living Gala Awards Despite Mono Diagnosis

Even mono can’t stop Audrey Roloff from attending the Young Living Gala Awards in Salt Lake City, Utah!

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, new mom Audrey Roloff had not been feeling well for a while. For days, Roloff confessed that she had been feeling exhausted and achy. She also complained of a sore throat, abdominal pain, and said she had been running a fever. Things were so bad that Audrey even said that she felt like she was on her deathbed.

Finally, she took it upon herself to hit up the local urgent care and that is when it was discovered that she had Mono, not strep throat like the doctors originally suspected. But last night, Roloff fought through the illness to attend the Young Living Gala Awards alongside her husband, Jeremy Roloff.

In a series of photos from the evening, the couple got all dolled up for the occasion. Audrey’s beautiful red hair is worn down and curled as she rocks her signature red lipstick and a gorgeous pink maxi dress. Jeremy, on the other hand, looks dapper in an all black ensemble including black shoes, a black suit, and even a black shirt. Roloff’s long, curly waves are worn slicked back and off of his face.

A few other photos from the evening show the couple at the event itself, both looking happy with big smiles on their faces in all of the pictures. Audrey’s series of photos has already gained a lot of attention within a few minutes of being posted and the comments and likes continue to grow by the minute.

“Beautiful couple. Love watching y’all on Little People Big World.”

“I was in bed for a good two weeks when I had it!! So awful,” another follower chimed in on Roloff’s illness.

But despite looking amazing in the images, Audrey assures fans that how she looks on the outside is definitely not how she feels on the inside right now. But, Audrey felt the need to power through to attend the wonderful event anyway.

According to the Young Living website, the awards are an exclusive night honoring the accomplishments of Young Living members across the globe. Young Living is a company that sells essential oils and they are an industry leader.

“Our story started more than 20 years ago with a simple, home-built essential oil distillery. Today, our farms and community span the globe. Because of our proven commitment to provide nature’s best, millions trust us to deliver superior essential oils,” the website reads.

Hopefully. by attending this event, that means that Audrey will soon be on the up and up.