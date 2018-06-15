Priyanka Chopra: Meeting Nick Jonas’ Family Considered ‘A Huge Deal’ For Their Relationship

They made their relationship official when the actress accompanied the singer to a family wedding.

Their relationship may have just begun, but Nick Jonas appears to be taking his newfound love with Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra very seriously. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the pair made their relationship official when Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step,” a source familiar with couple told People.

Prior to his relationship with with Chopra, 35, Jonas, 25, was in a serious relationship with actress Olivia Culpo for two years, but the two called it quits in 2016.

“Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!,” the source added.

My family is cool. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

Chopra seemed to mesh well with the Jonas clan and even hung with the family for brunch the following day. Reports say that she was seen “mingling and laughing” with her beau’s family all throughout the weekend. Nick’s older brother, Kevin, was also at the wedding and recently spoke with E! News, where he commented briefly on meeting Chopra.

“She is super awesome,” he said. However, he wouldn’t go more into detail and ended by saying, “That’s Nick’s thing and he can say what he wants to say.”

The dating rumors have been circulating for some time, as the two have been spotted out together packing on the PDA; the couple have been friends for a while. They attended the 2017 Met Gala together and decided to keep in touch afterwards. Jimmy Kimmel first brought up the dating question following their Met Gala appearance when the Indian actress made a guest appearance on his late-night talk show.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas?” he asked her. Chopra told him that the only reason she went with the “Jealous” singer was due to the fact that they were “both wearing Ralph Lauren and were on the same table,” so it just “ended up working out.”

. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

They have also left cute, flirty messages to one another on each other’s Instagram pages. While in Australia, the “Chainsaw” singer posted a video of himself and a Koala bear waving to each other, which Chopra commented on, writing, “Who is cuter? Lol.” A screen grab of the photo along with the actress’s comment was uploaded by user commentsbycelebs.

Jonas himself has also been caught posting a sweet, flirty comment on one of Chopra’s Instagram photos where she was dining out with her gal pals. The “Anywhere” singer reportedly wrote, “That smile,” followed by a heart emoji.

Despite their 10-year age difference, the couple seem to create a good fit and are just having fun continuing to get to know each other. Chances are, this won’t be the last fans hear of them.