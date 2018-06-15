Taylor Swift Gushes On Instagram Over Roses From U2, Her ‘Irish Fan Club’

Check out the bouquet of roses U2 welcomed Taylor Swift to Dublin with!

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to gush over a bouquet of roses she received from the Irish band U2 as she prepared for her concert at Croke Park, Dublin as part of her Reputation tour for Friday and Saturday night.

Taylor took a close-up picture of the roses bouquet which included a snapshot of the card from front-man Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen of U2.

“Walked into my dressing room to find roses from @U2 and I WAS NOT READY FOR IT.

I LOVE U2

I LOVE IRELAND

LETS DO THIS CROKE PARK!!!”

The card attached to the roses noted it was from her “Irish Fan Club” and was U2’s way of welcoming Swift to Dublin.

According to Daily Mail, part of the reason why Taylor might have gushed in a surprised delight over the roses is because there is little linkage between U2 and Swift. U2 did go to battle with Swift’s Reputation album back in December. The iconic Irish band was successful in knocking Taylor off of the Billboard with the help of their incredible album titled, “Songs of Experience.”

Despite the on-going battle for a slot on the Billboard charts, there has never been any indication of bad blood between Swift and U2. The two have had a few encounters during events which allowed photographers to snap a picture of Swift and members of U2 together. Some of these encounters included the after party of the Golden Globes back in 2014 and the iHearts Music Awards in 2016.

This heartfelt message and gift from U2 follows Swift honoring the victims of the Manchester bombing during Arianna Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena.

Swift’s European leg of her Reputation tour went off with a heartfelt bang as she told her audience of 40,000 to ‘never forget’ the lives of the individuals lost during Arianna’s concert in May of last year.

As Daily Mail reminds us there were 22 fatalities from that attack with more than 500 individuals left with injuries. Taylor took time during the performance to praise the crowd for attending the performance in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack.

“You’ve shown that you’re never gonna let anyone forget about those victims. And you’ve shown that you have such incredible resilience to keep dancing and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy and to keep the joy. This is a really special night for me and everybody on this stage. You’re so amazing. That’s why I wanted to start the UK tour in Manchester. I just want to say, Manchester: It is such an honor to play for you tonight.”

According to Billboard, Swift is gearing up to break records as she’s already earned more than $54 million during the Reputation tour. Billboard went on to predict that Taylor may come very close to breaking $300 million by the end of her tour.