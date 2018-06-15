‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, June 18: Nick Proposes, Victoria Breaks, And Summer Seduces!

It's all in a day's work in Genoa City.

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) interrogates Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and Victoria cannot take the heat. Although Brittany came back to town to help Victoria’s brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow) in his custody case for Christian against Victoria’s (and Nick’s) father Victor (Eric Braeden), her secondary reason for returning is to find out exactly what happened to J.T.

Somebody knows the truth, and legal eagle Brittany believes Victoria is that somebody (Brittany is right). With strange things happening in Victoria’s world leading her to think that J.T. might still be alive, Victoria might end up cracking under the lawyer’s intense questioning. Victoria’s entire world comes crumbling down, and there might not be anybody available to help her pick up the pieces.

Speaking of troubled worlds, Nick’s is spinning out of control thanks, in part, to Victor. Despite knowing he needed to possibly distance himself from Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick decided no way he would let Victor take both Christian and the woman he loves away from him. To that end, Nick shocks Sharon (and everybody else) with a proposal, according to She Knows Soaps.

It’s crazy because the main reason the arbitrator gave temporary custody of Christian to Victor is because of the fact that Sharon, who’d kept the little boy as “Sully” for a year, resided in the household. Marrying her does not seem to be a smart move in terms of winning back custody of his son, but Nick hasn’t ever been all that smart where Sharon is concerned. They’ve made poor decisions together in the past, and this might be another in a long line of them, or who knows? Perhaps, this is the best move of Nick’s life.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) has a proposal, too, but it’s not of the marrying kind. She goes full in with her seduction plan for her mother’s boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson).

Billy asked Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) nicely to please find a new place to live — away from Summer. Phyllis declined, and it looks like Phyllis may end up paying the price if Billy somehow either succumbs to temptation or Summer finds a way to make it look like he did. This little game is just heating up.