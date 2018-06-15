Rich The Kid Is In Hospital After Being Attacked In Home Invasion, Shocking Photo Worries Fans

Shocking photos of Rich The Kid released on social media showing him in neck brace at the hospital.

A disturbing photo of Rich The Kid appeared on his Instagram earlier today where the singer is lying in a hospital bed. TMZ confirmed that RTK was the victim of a home invasion and was attacked so severely that it has landed him in hospital. The incident occurred on Thursday, June 15 at the home of Tori Brixx, RTK’s girlfriend. The couple were robbed of cash and jewelry. The LAPD is still investigating the matter and at the time of going press, no arrests have been made. However, sources close to Rich The Kid state that they believe that the attack made on the singer was an inside job.

According to the TMZ’s source, Rich and Tori were at her home on Thursday night. Two masked men entered her house and told them that they wanted jewelry and money. Rich was not having it and tried to fight the masked men, when an additional three men entered the house. They were waving guns at the couple and proceeded to give the “Plug Walk” singer a beat down. The attackers made away with “a significant” amount of cash and jewelry. Unfortunately, Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx were both admitted to hospital. Tori was discharged on Friday morning but RTK remains in hospital.

The photo appeared on his Instagram page without a caption and had many of his fans speculating. The photo shows the singer lying on his back, and wearing a neck brace and a hospital gown. Some speculated that he and Lil Uzi Vert had another altercation. Earlier this month, Rich The Kid had to duck behind a Starbuck’s counter to avoid Lil Uzi Vert. Hot New Hip Hop was also unsure as to the reason that the star had been hospitalized and alluded to the fact that a cab driver was throwing objects at RTK’s car on Thursday.

Rich The Kid’s has had a rollercoaster year debuting “The World Is Yours” album which just went gold and the platinum success of “Plug Walk” and “New Freezer.” However, the rapper is also dealing with an ongoing divorce case. Earlier this year, his wife filed for divorce and RTK is now battling for sole custody of his children. Willis was not the only person to separate from the rapper this year with Famous Dex also leaving the “Rich Forever” label.

Rich The Kid’s battle has only just begun, and if social media is anything to go by, his fans are solidly behind him.