WWE Doctor Chris Amann Under Fire For Having A Sexual Relationship With A Wrestler, Company May Take Action

More negative backlash has hit the doctor since the trial, and this time it may be an issue the WWE can’t ignore.

Negative backlash from the CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) and Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) lawsuit continues to hit WWE physician Chris Amann. As the Inquisitr reported, WWE doctor Chris Amann recently sued CM Punk and Colt Cabana for slander and libel to no avail. Reports indicated that the doctor didn’t do much to draw sympathy from the jury, and most pundits viewed the entire lawsuit as being silly from the get-go. But negative backlash, beyond just embarrassment, has been hitting Amann since the trial.

The first cause for concern of Chris Amann’s practices came about during the trial, as reported by Cageside Seats. During the trial, numerous texts and emails were shown in court that revealed Amann violated HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy regulations when he shared private medical information of a patient with others. In addition, it was also revealed that he provided medication without documentation, and he was criticized for sloppy record-keeping.

Many people have wondered why the doctor is still employed by the wrestling company after these revelations surfaced. CM Punk believed that the WWE was funding the lawsuit, as MMA Fighting reported, and the trial seems to have done more harm to the WWE and to Chris Amann than anything that CM Punk said during the famed Colt Cabana podcast. But the backfiring of the lawsuit continues for Amann, and this time, it may not be something the WWE can ignore.

As Deadspin recently reported, in a serious breach of medical ethics, it has been revealed that Chris Amann had a romantic and sexual relationship with a former women’s WWE champion, Jillian Hall, while she was under his care. Deadspin stated that Jillian Hall confirmed this to be true and gave them permission to use her name. During pre-trial, the WWE physician filed a number of motions so that they couldn’t be presented to the jury during trial. The motion, which conspicuously wasn’t sealed, stated that at trial, “the defense could not reference his romantic and sexual relationships with then-WWE wrestler Jillian Hall and an indie wrestler who he met at a WWE tryout event.”

When Jillian Hall was wrestling for Raw, at the time, Chris Amann was the primary doctor for that WWE brand, according to the Deadspin report. Having a romantic or sexual relationship with a patient is against doctors’ codes of ethics. Ironically, this information that was revealed because of Amman’s lawsuit, is perhaps worse than anything CM Punk accused the doctor of doing on Colt Cabana’s podcast.

As Deadspin reported, New York University medical ethics professor Arthur Caplan weighed in.

“It’s a huge ethics no-no. You cannot have romantic relationships with your patients. There are a number of reasons why: First, it distorts your objectivity in terms of treating them. They can bamboozle you, or you can feel like ‘I wanna please them, so I’ll give them more pain meds,’ or whatever they’re asking for. Second, they have enough problems working with wrestlers because they have what we call dual loyalties.”

Caplan also remarked that the inherent power imbalance in a doctor and patient romance could make a physician less likely to send the patient out for necessary second opinions. The medical ethics professor added, “all of the codes of ethics say, ‘don’t do it.'”

According to the report, the WWE issued a statement claiming they were unaware of Chris Amman’s sexual relationship with Jillian Hall, and that they are “investigating the matter and will determine if any action is warranted.”