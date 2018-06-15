Gigi Hadid Shows Off Washboard Abs In Boxing Photos On Instagram

Gigi Hadid has some incredible abs and she isn’t afraid to show it.

On her popular Instagram account, the model just shared throwback photos from a shoot that she did with Reebok. In the first image in the deck of photos, the 23-year-old appears in a boxing ring with her hair slicked back in a ponytail and her hands at her face in a boxing position.

The model wears both leggings and a criss-cross bra from Reebok’s collection and looks absolutely amazing. Hadid’s toned abs are the star of the snapshot and it almost appears as though she has a six pack. As she shares boxing workout videos on her Instagram account from time to time, it’s easy that her hard work has been paying off.

Hadid’s army of 40 million followers immediately took to the photo to comment, giving it over 1.2 million likes as well as 2,000 plus comments in less than a day of being posted. A few fans commented that they love Hadid’s outfit and they can’t wait to rock a piece from the collection while countless other fans gushed over how amazing Gigi looks.

“Love this look, so fierce and strong yet beautiful.”

“You are my idol Gigi I want to be just like you,” another fan gushed.

And it appears as though Gigi has another thing to be happy about — the newly rekindled relationship with former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. According to recent posts on both of their Instagram stories, it seems as though the couple has been hanging out together again.

Gigi recently hared a photo of herself laying on Zayn’s lap as he played a video game and she had just gotten home from the Ocean’s 8 premiere. But even though they appear to be back on, it may not be forever, or even for very long.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT

“They broke up and got back together almost right away. Right now, it’s back on, but it could be off again in an hour,” a source close to the couple told US Magazine.

The source also dishes that since the couple is still so young, things can get testy between the two of them and they also have different ideas of how they want to spend their time together.

“He wants to stay home and hang out, but she loves the limelight. She loves attention and he hates it. An introvert and an extrovert; we all saw it coming.”

It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Zayn and Gigi will pan out. For now, fans will just have to sit back and wait.