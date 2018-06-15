Chloe Dykstra Accuses Ex Chris Hardwick Of Emotional, Sexual Abuse

Chloe described herself during that period of her life as an "ex-person." She claims that the abuse continued in the form of blacklisting once she ended the relationship.

In an essay titled “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession” that she published on Medium, Chloe Dykstra has accused ex-boyfriend Chris Hardwick of three years of emotional and sexual abuse. Entertainment Tonight reports that Nerdist has removed all mentions of his name from their website as a result. They also posted this statement.

“Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017. He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks. The company has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation.”

In her essay, Chloe describes Hardwick as controlling and exhibiting classic abuser behavior like prohibiting her from having male friends. Other rules he had for her included a curfew, not taking pictures of the two of them together, not drinking alcohol (because he was sober), not going out at night without him, and not speaking in public unless she was spoken to. Dykstra said that she made the mistake of accepting the behavior at first because Chris had just ended a long-term relationship and she assumed that the rules were his way of dealing with emotional pain from that breakup.

Legendary Entertainment's statement: "Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with 'Nerdist' for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017. He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks" https://t.co/BCSWUvX1OL — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 15, 2018

Among the most disturbing charges made by Chloe Dykstra in her essay are those of sexual abuse. Specifically, she said that Hardwick enjoyed “starfishing” which is when a couple has sex although one of them is indifferent to the encounter. She described instances when she cried through the experience. Dykstra admitted that she went along with it because she didn’t want to lose Chris and added that when she did try to refuse sex, he reminded her that his previous relationship ended “because of the lack of sex.” His treatment drove her to consider suicide at one point. Chloe described how the abuse changed her.

“I lost 15 lbs within weeks, started pulling out my hair… drifting through life like a ghost. I would try to sleep in as late as possible so my days were shorter. I stopped listening to music entirely. I ceased to be. I was an ex-person.”

Dykstra charged that Hardwick’s abuse continued in the form of blacklisting after she ended the relationship. She claims to have video and audio to prove her allegations.

Chloe expressed a fear that coming out with these allegations will harm her career despite the #MeToo movement and stated that emotional abuse is far more common than people believe.

