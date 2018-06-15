WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE Match May Not Happen For A Very Long Time

Fans may not see the WWE Universal Title on TV again for a few months.

Earlier this week, Brock Lesnar broke a record that many thought would be in place forever, but he now has the longest world title reign in WWE history. Yes, the current WWE Universal Champion is continuing to add more to his reign with each passing day, but that’s easy to do when you aren’t even on television. The thing is, Lesnar may easily shoot to more than 500 days with the title in his hands as no-one even seems to know when his next scheduled match will possibly be.

As reported by Inquisitr, Lesnar officially broke CM Punk’s record-breaking title reign this week, but the numbers are a bit skewed. Due to Lesnar’s part-time deal with WWE, he only makes sporadic appearances and has nowhere near the number of titles defenses that Punk did during his long reign as champ.

Brock Lesnar has had five matches in 2018 with the last one coming at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April when he defeated Roman Reigns. Many expected him to be absent during the coming months and return at SummerSlam for a likely continuation of the feud with Reigns.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., that may no longer be the case. It’s not that WWE is changing the feud for Lesnar, but he may not end up having a match at SummerSlam at all.

It was originally expected that Lesnar would face Reigns at SummerSlam, lose the title, and be done with WWE as his new contract would expire. According to the report, Vince McMahon has not confirmed Lesnar for SummerSlam at this time which means there is no real clue as to when his next match will be.

Lesnar isn’t even scheduled for another single WWE event of any kind right now. That is very odd since the WWE Universal Championship is the top title on Monday Night Raw and not a single superstar is even thinking about it as far as storylines go.

According to Cageside Seats, there is talk of Brock Lesnar showing up at UFC 227 on July 7, and starting up something there. He could possibly challenge the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier fight and begin that new stage of his career.

Brock Lesnar not being on WWE television has not really hurt the company as much as it has in the past as fans have grown tired of his part-time appearances. They’d rather have the Universal Championship defended on a regular basis and right now, it may not be on the line until SummerSlam or beyond. It’s just odd that Vince McMahon and Triple H seem alright with their top show (Monday Night Raw) not even having a fighting champion right now.