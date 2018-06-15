Singer Ne-Yo Welcomes Son Roman Alexander-Raj With Wife Crystal Renay

R&B singer Ne-Yo welcomed another boy to his growing family on Thursday, June 14, and shared the news with fans on social media. As it’s been reported by People, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter and his wife Crystal Renay welcomed their second son to the family on Thursday. On Friday, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal shared the news with fans on Instagram along with a photo of his name. In the photo, Crystal revealed that Roman Alexander-Raj Smith was born at 2:11 p.m. at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 19 inches in length. The proud mom also ended the caption sweetly saying, “He’s so BEAUTIFUL.”

Both Crystal and Ne-Yo (whose real name is Shaffer Smith) are already parents to a 2-year-old son named Shaffer Chimere Jr. Newborn Roman makes the third son for the World of Dance judge, who has two children from a previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw. From that relationship, Ne-Yo has a son Mason Evan, 6-and-a-half-years-old, and a daughter Madilyn Grace, 7-and-a-half-years-old.

The proud parents of the newborn have been married for more than two years, having wed in February of 2016. Just three weeks later the couple welcomed Ne-Yo’s second son, Shaffer and revealed this past October that they had another little one on the way. The couple broke the news on Instagram, revealing to fans that the pregnancy came as a surprise.

“We didn’t plan for you but you are Gods plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!,” Crystal captioned a sweet Instagram post featuring the couple embracing and sharing a kiss, with the singer cradling his wife’s baby bump.

“Impatiently awaiting our newest addition. WE’RE PREGNANT!!! @neyo (I think he did it on purpose )joking! LOL #ThePlatinumLife #ThePlatinumFamily,” she added jokingly.

Shaffer found out that he would soon be joined by a baby brother back in January when the couple had a royal-themed gender reveal party in Los Angeles. As it was previously reported by People, the event was hosted by publicist and godmother to Roman, Anita Chatterjee, alongside Project Fly LA and Ne-Yo’s family organization, The Smith Family Foundation. For the big moment of truth, friends and family shot powder guns off the rooftop that revealed the couple would be welcoming another boy.

Rather than asking for gifts for their son, the couple asked party-goers to bring gifts for those who are part of the Jenesse Center, Inc., a non-profit organization that focuses on intervention and prevention of domestic violence. As for the guest-list, together, Ne-Yo and his wife invited the first 100 people to the party who direct messaged Crystal on Instagram. They were asked to make a contribution to the Jenesse Center as well.

Despite the singer’s excitement of welcoming a fourth child into the family, Ne-Yo revealed that he couldn’t help but fear that complications he and Crystal had during their first pregnancy, which resulted in an emergency cesarean section, might happen a second go-round.

“The complications that were could still exist, so there’s a little bit of nervousness in there but above that, it’s more nervous excitement,” he confessed to the outlet,”I just want to meet him.”