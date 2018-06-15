World Cup 2018: Full Schedule Of Games And TV Times For Saturday, July 16

Kickoff is officially underway at the World Cup 2018, and you need to know how and when to watch.

The Russia World Cup 2018 is officially underway as the host team started things off with a bang in an easy 5-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia. On Friday, three more matches were on the schedule to get the first full weekend truly going. Saturday is going to bring four matches to the fans who are thrilled that the tournament is back in Europe for the first time since 2006. It’s time to check out the schedule for Saturday, July 16, 2018, and give you the time and channels so that you can take in all the action.

Friday’s action is quite the full card, and it all started with Friday and Uruguay which is going on at the time of this writing. Later in the day, two more matches will take place and they can be seen on television in the United States, but make sure to check your local listing.

Morocco vs. Iran in Saint Petersburg

Portugal vs. Spain in Sochi

Both of those games are scheduled to air on Fox in the U.S., but some areas of the country may show it live while others will air it on a delay. This is only the beginning of the 25-day tournament, though, and the official website of the FIFA World Cup 2018 details that the championship final will take place on Sunday, July 15.

For now, let’s be ready for the weekend.

Pretty much, every single soccer/futbol fan around the world wishes they could be in Russia for the World Cup 2018, but that isn’t always possible. For those who want to watch every minute on the pitch from the comfort of your home, you have the option of doing that.

Here is the full schedule for Saturday, June 16, 2018 times listed are Eastern:

France vs. Australia at 6 a.m. in Kazan – FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

Argentina vs. Iceland at 9 a.m. in Moscow – Fox

Peru vs. Denmark at 12 p.m. in Saransk – FS1

Croatia vs. Nigeria a 3 p.m. in Kaliningrad – FS1

Fox Sports 1 and Fox are the two options for watching the matches with English-speaking commentary. For those wanting to watch with Spanish-speaking commentary, you can find the matches on both NBC Universo and Telemundo.

On Sunday, there will be three more games as the early rounds continue on through the end of the month. On Saturday, June 30, the field will be brought down to the top 16 teams, but there is a long way to go before that time arrives. The Russia World Cup 2018 is just beginning and it’s hard to believe it is already here again, but the excitement in the air is heavy and so thrilling. Your full schedule for Saturday’s matches is only a small portion of it, though, and the soccer action is going to continue for a while.