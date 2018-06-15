Demi Lovato Shows Off Curves In Latest Poolside Instagram Pic

Demi Lovato is never one to shy away from showing off her curvy figure to fans. Today was certainly no exception.

In her latest Instagram post, Lovato stands in front of a pool as she looks over her shoulder and strikes a pose for the camera. The 25-year-old looks beautiful with her signature, dark locks falling to her back as she wears a pair of shades low on her nose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer can be seen rocking an outfit from her clothing collection, which was in collaboration with Kate Hudson’s popular athletic wear company, Fabletics. Demi looks amazing in a pair of black workout pants and a matching black sports bra. Her curves are fully on display in the tight outfit as she looks incredibly healthy and happy.

Demi’s legion of 68 million plus Instagram followers were quick to comment on the photo, giving it over 2,300 comments in addition to an impressive 343,000 likes within just minutes of posting. Many fans gushed over how amazing the singer looks in her outfit while countless other fans simply used the fire emoji to express their thoughts on the sexy snapshot.

“You look fantastic and very happy.”

“I bought an outfit from your collection and it looks so good! And the material is amazing! Good job Demi,” another fan wrote.

It’s nice to see Lovato happy and embracing the skin she’s in, especially considering the fact that she recently opened up about people body shaming her. According to Inquisitr, Demi also confessed that she decided to give up dieting and now she’s really happy.

“Society has been obsessed with dieting for a long time now. I’m just focused on being happy and healthy in my own way.”

She also dished on her past diet, confessing that she didn’t feel like she had any freedom when it came to food and it was making her exhibit unhealthy behaviors.

“I had been on a really strict, regimented diet for so many years, and it felt like I didn’t have a lot of freedom with food. It would cause me to overindulge whenever I did get the opportunity, and I just felt like it was an unhealthy behavior. I just thought to myself, why am I doing this? I’d rather live in freedom from any eating disordered behaviors or thoughts, and so I decided to just let myself enjoy certain things without feeling guilt or shame,” she said.

Lovato has also recently partnered with Core Hydration to promote their products. Seems like she’s on a good path.