Emily Ratajkowski Shares Racy Bathing Suit Selfie On Instagram And Her Followers Go Wild

Emily Ratajkowski's latest swimsuit selfie is showcasing her swimwear line as well as her confident nature and love for generating buzz with her followers

Emily Ratajkowski loves to post provocative selfies on her Instagram page and her latest one is a bit hit with her followers. The Gone Girl and “Blurred Lines” vixen knows how to strike a sultry pose and more than a million followers have shown their appreciation for her most recent offering.

Ratajkowski has 18 million followers on her Instagram page and she shares fun posts regularly. She can make even a simple selfie at an airport look sexy, or an evening out eating burrata, and the fashion-shoot related shots she shares get followers buzzing as well.

Sometimes, Emily posts selfies that are too racy for others to share online without worrying about issuing an “NSFW” warning. That is definitely the case with the swimsuit selfie Ratajkowski shared on her Instagram page on Thursday. She tagged it as a piece from her Inamorata swimwear line, and as Popsugar noted, nobody can do a “bikinigram” shot like Emily.

From the airport straight to work ???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 1, 2018 at 3:24am PDT

This latest suit Ratajkowski is modeling in her Instagram selfie definitely isn’t going to be a fit for everybody to own for themselves. However, about 1.3 million followers in less than a day have signaled that they think it’s a gorgeous piece for Emily herself.

In fact, aside from the short video that Emily posted recently where she thanked followers for their birthday wishes, this latest swimsuit selfie is already the most liked post of Ratajkowski’s of the past two dozen or so photos she’s put on Instagram. Given how recent it is and how on fire it already is, it looks like this one could be a contender to be one of her most liked ever.

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 9, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

Of course, Ratajkowski has plenty going on beyond her swimsuit line and her on-fire Instagram account. Emily’s IMDb page notes that she’s got several projects in production right now, such as projects titled Welcome Home, Lying and Stealing, Cruise, and Bright Futures. Welcome Home also stars Breaking Bad veteran Aaron Paul while Lying and Stealing includes Theo James from the Divergent movie franchise.

While Ratajkowski does a great job of setting Instagram on fire with her racy selfies, she also has spoken out about how she wants to inspire young women to own their sexuality and their bodies. The tweet she had pinned to the top of her Twitter page expresses just that, and she spoke extensively about the topic recently to Marie Claire as well. Emily Ratajkowski manages to strike the perfect balance between assertive and sultry and her social media followers will be anxious to see what she tackles next.