Chad Michael Murray’s Wife Sarah Roemer Pokes Fun At Sophia Bush On Instagram

As it was previously reported by the Inquisitr, on Wednesday, June 13, Incredibles 2 star Sophia Bush sat down with Andy Cohen during his radio show, Radio Andy, and at one point during the interview Bush made some comments about being married to her ex, actor Chad Michael Murray that had a lot of people talking. As it was reported by People, while Bush was chatting with Cohen she talked about her brief marriage to her former tv co-star saying that getting married “was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” and claimed that she felt pressured to marry him. Bush’s reasoning behind getting married was that she was just being “young and dumb” and she felt, at the time that it was the responsible thing to do because people depended on her. “Because how do you let everybody down?” she told Cohen. “And how do you, what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?”

Shortly after Bush made those comments, Bush spoke out about it on her Twitter following the surplus in media attention. “When you’re taking the piss out of yourself – b/c people can’t let the past go & you really wish they would – & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-depreciation. Don’t twist people’s words, y’all. If it wasn’t clear, I was making fun of MYSELF,” she tweeted.

“And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown-ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry.”

Chad Michael Murray was quick to respond to Bush’s claims of being pressured to settled down with him. “Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” his rep told People.” “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Well now Murray’s wife, actress Sarah Roemer is also weighing in on Bush’s comments and she’s doing so–with a laugh. Late Thursday, it was reported by E! that the actress shared a meme on her Instagram account that read, “Wait a second…my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!” clearly poking fun and Bush’s comments of feeling pressured to marry Murray due to the couple being on the show, One Tree Hill, together. Despite the jab, Roemer put all jokes aside claiming no hard feelings captioning the photo, “#13yearslater,” she continued. “#iwishpeaceandloveforall.”

Aside from the statement made by his rep, Murray himself reacted to the interview with a cartoon gif of Pinocchio’s nose growing. “Do u know what I do every morning?” he tweeted. “Wake in my loving family’s embrace, make coffee & breakfast 4 the kiddos with my wife. Read 1-2 chapters in the Bible 2 start the day off right. Then we plan how 2 fill the day with love 4 my family & brethren. It’s so simple yet so fulfilling.”