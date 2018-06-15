Lara Trump Wishes President A Happy Birthday, Shares Cute Family Photo With ‘Grandpa’ Kissing Baby Luke

Lara Trump saw the president's birthday as the perfect opportunity to share an adorable photo of little Luke getting a kiss from his grandpa

President Donald Trump just celebrated his 72nd birthday and his family came out in full force to acknowledge and celebrate the big day. Not only did the president’s adult children share their celebratory thoughts via social media, extended family members like daughter-in-law Lara Trump did too.

Lara Trump, the wife of the president’s son Eric, is a big supporter of the president. She was present throughout much of the campaign and she regularly posts items on social media that support the president and his agenda. It comes as no surprise, then, that she shared some birthday wishes via social media as well.

On Thursday, as many across the country were wishing President Trump a happy birthday, Lara shared a photo on Instagram to mark the big day. She wished the president and grandpa a happy birthday, noting that they love him and are proud of him. The photo that went along with the Instagram post included Lara, Eric, their son Luke, and the president kissing his grandson on the cheek as he held him.

Eric and Lara welcomed their first child, Eric Luke Trump, last year. The Trump duo recently opened up about their desire to add at least one more child to their family, if not more. They haven’t shared specifics on when they’d like to have a sibling for Luke, and he is still very young.

As Trump followers know, Eric’s sister Ivanka has three children with husband Jared Kushner, and brother Don Jr. has five with estranged wife Vanessa. Considering that, many would say it seems likely that Lara and Eric will expand their brood sooner rather than later.

Other recent Instagram posts from Lara show her out on a date night with Eric where they enjoyed music at Madison Square Garden in New York as well as a cute shot of them with Luke at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point in the Bronx. Followers loved that particular shot, with some joking about how Luke’s hair resembled his grandfather’s and others noting that the tot could go on to be “Potus 55.”

The president’s daughter-in-law also recently posted a photo on Instagram showing Trump shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. She noted that she’d never forget that night, and the history everybody witnessed, as long as she lives. Vanessa Trump may have distanced herself from the family to a degree in the wake of her separation from Don Jr., but it looks like Lara Trump is all-in when it comes to supporting President Trump and her extended family.