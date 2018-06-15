Farrah Abraham Released From Jail, Heads To Playground With Daughter Sophia

The former reality television star claims she did nothing wrong and pointed her finger at hotel staff as well as Beverly Hills police who she said should "focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems."

Fresh out of jail, Teen Mom Farrah Abraham is already hitting the playground with her nine-year-old daughter Sophia Lauren according to a report from Radar Online. The redhead looked relaxed and happy in a summery white dress, with no sign of stress related to her Wednesday arrest for allegedly punching a security officer in the face.

Police say that early Wednesday morning, the 27-year-old former reality television star was yelling at other guests at the Polo Lounge. After she ignored multiple requests to stop, the security guard asked her to leave. USA Today reports that the guard told the Beverly Hills officers that Farrah hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear, and punched him in the face.

Police say that she appeared drunk when they arrived and that she cursed at them and accused them of provoking her before they cuffed her. She faced charges of misdemeanor battery and trespassing and was held on $500 bail. Police also indicated that Abraham seemed to be drunk when they arrived. She reportedly says to the arresting officers on video, “I am not resisting you,” and “You’re hurting me.”

According to Farrah, she was not at fault. She states that the people at Beverly Hills Hotel made up the whole thing so they could get some free publicity from the tabloids. Her publicist has called it all a misunderstanding and issued this statement.

“At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released, Farrah will release a statement on her behalf. Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, which is her No. 1 priority. Please remember there [are] two sides to every story.”

Watch! Farrah Abraham caught on camera leaving jail after drunken arrest.-https://t.co/XuA2EwxObA — #TeenMomOG #TeenMom — Teen Mom (@AlltheTeenMoms) June 14, 2018

Farrah posted to Instagram Thursday and announced that charges had been dropped and she would not be facing jail time. She cited hotel video that proved she was not guilty and spoke of feeling unsafe. She bashed everyone involved in the situation, even calling out the Beverly Hills police for their “power trips” and accusing them of lying to make some money off her misfortune. She said they should not “let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on… focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems.”

This wasn’t Abraham’s first encounter with the law. She was arrested for DUI in March 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska. She pleaded guilty on those charges and was sentenced to six months probation, a $500 fine, and six months of court-mandated sobriety. Her mother has expressed concern that 9-year-old Sophia is exposed to so much “volatility.” She did what her publicist said she would do, however, and spent some fun time with “her No. 1 priority,” her daughter soon after returning home.