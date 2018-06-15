Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Planning To Pamper Tristan Thompson On Father’s Day

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning to go big for her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first Father’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality is said to be planning some big surprises for the NBA star this weekend.

According to a June 14 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is ready to give Tristan Thompson a Father’s Day to remember. Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is very thankful to have Tristan be the father of their 2-month-old daughter, True, and can’t wait to celebrate the special day with him.

“Khloe plans to totally spoil Tristan for Father’s Day. Whatever has happened between them has nothing to do with her love and gratitude to him for giving her True. She has never wanted anything more than to be a mom and Tristan helped make that possible, so although they do still have certain issues to work out, she won’t let his mistakes ruin this special day. Khloe is dieting pretty hard herself but that isn’t going to stop her from cooking up all of Tristan’s favorite things and feeding him like a King,” the insider reveals.

While Father’s Day will certainly be a special day for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, fans know that things haven’t been perfect for the couple since welcoming their daughter. Back in April, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and a video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before baby True’s birth.

The couple was reportedly on the rocks, but Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland and stand by her man. The pair is now working through their issues in hopes of keeping their family together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on Khloe Kardashian’s first Mother’s Day, she was alone with baby True in Cleveland. While Khloe’s famous sisters celebrated the day with their children and their mother, Kris Jenner, Khloe stayed back in Ohio for a quiet and lazy Sunday with her newborn daughter. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson was away, playing in an NBA game.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly have a lot of issues to still work out, but things could change when the couple head back to L.A. Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently revealed that her daughter is set to move back to California very “soon,” and that she believed the move would be “for good.” This means that Father’s Day could be the last time the couple celebrate together in Cleveland.