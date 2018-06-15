Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony & Jonathan Cheban Support Kanye, Nas At NYC Listening Party

Kim Kardashian has been a busy lady over the last several weeks. Last night was an important one for the beauty mogul and reality star as she supported her husband, Kanye West. There have been rumors of an impending divorce for the high-profile couple, but they put all of those rumors to rest after being seen together surrounded by friends and smiling the entire night.

According to People, Kim Kardashian and some of her closest pals turned up at a listening party in NYC. This was for the new album Nas had been working on. Kanye West served as one of the producers on the album and was also featured on one of the tracks. This is actually the fourth album that West has been a part of that has been put out in the last few weeks. Kardashian showed up to support her husband and beamed with pride as the album played at the party.

Along with Kim Kardashian in attendance, she brought her squad to back her up. La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban were seen talking with guests and hanging around with their gal pal. Us Weekly shared some photos of the listening party in NYC where the guests were shown having a good time and looking happy spending time with one another. Although Anthony and Cheban are celebrity names, there were bigger names in attendance like Chris Rock.

Listening Party Tonight #Nas A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 14, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

The listening parties appear to be a big thing in the music community right now. Kanye West is on the rise despite recent events that have been over the top. Kim Kardashian has been there to support his career and to stand by her husband when everyone else is running for the hills and cutting ties with him. West recently held two other listening parties, both to promote his new album, Ye. Keeping himself busy has been something that has been important to the musician. He managed to get four projects done and drop them almost simultaneously, helping to bring exposure to the music because of his recent stint in the headlines.

Showing up for the Nas party was a nice surprise for fans. Kim Kardashian has been busy working on the Alice Johnson appeal and getting her pardoned, and last night, she was able to hang out with her best friends and husband. Standing by her man has been something she has done since the beginning, and despite recent events causing some tumultuous moments, things appear to be going well for Kardashian and West.