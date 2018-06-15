Kevin Love’s Model Girlfriend Kate Bock Shares Sizzling Bathing Suit Picture On Instagram

So many athletes, so many Sports Illustrated swimsuit models…

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Rob Gronkowski’s model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a sexy photo of herself in a bikini. In the photo posted by Kostek, she was raising awareness for people who are battling eating disorders by sharing an untouched picture of herself. It appears as though the model is in a hotel room as she sits on a white bed wearing only a bandeau top and some little bottoms while showing off her toned tummy. She covers her face with the phone as she snaps the selfie, showing off her long and curly blonde hair.

And yesterday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love’s girlfriend, Kate Bock, shared a sexy swimsuit photo for all of her followers to see. In the image, Bock can be seen standing on a balcony that overlooks a sparkling blue body of water. Bock looks equally as beautiful as the glistening waves, and her killer bod is definitely on display.

The 25-year-old looks fit in a multicolored swimsuit that cuts out on the side to expose Bock’s toned body. Her lean, long legs are are also visible in the image. In true model fashion, Bock wears a matching scarf on her head with her brunette hair in waves.

GOTTEX????????????????????????✨✨✨ A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on Jun 14, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

It comes as no surprise that Bock’s photo has already received a lot of attention with over 6,000 likes in addition to over 70 comments. Many fans commented on the beautiful scenery while countless other fans couldn’t get over how beautiful Kate is.

“Very unique swimsuit. You look fabulous.”

“Artistic bikini on artistic body,” another wrote.

Last year, Kate appeared on the cover of Ocean Magazine and was asked how she and Kevin make their long-distance relationship work as he currently lives in Cleveland during the basketball season and she lives in New York.

“Luckily, it’s not very far. Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work. We make it work, so that’s kind of fun.”

The pair don’t post a ton of photos together on their respective Instagram accounts, but in a recent post on Bock’s birthday, Kevin definitely showed the love for his beautiful girlfriend with a heartfelt post and photo of the pair together.

What a cute couple!