‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Tempts Brady, Ben Makes An Effort With Ciara

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will continue to pull out all of the stops to win back Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will try his best to make Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) feel comfortable.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Theresa makes Brady a shocking offer. All she really wants is to find some way to remind Brady how in love they were before she was forced to leave Salem with Matteo. However, Brady is now engaged to Theresa’s sister, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and is committed to her.

The two women will now scheme against each other as Eve tries to keep Brady from falling back into Theresa’s trap and Theresa tries to pry her baby daddy from Eve’s clutches.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Ben and Ciara continue to stay in the cabin after her motorcycle crash. Ciara will obviously still be very nervous about being alone with Ben, who is a known murderer. However, Ben will do his best to reassure her that he is not that person anymore after being released from the mental hospital.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben takes an injured Ciara to a place that holds bad memories for him.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/rD4PEw9DIY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 14, 2018

In fact, Ben will try hard to make Ciara comfortable and even become her friend as they wait for a time when they can get professional help for Ciara’s injuries. However, during this time Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), will be searching everywhere for her. When Hope gets a lead about where Ciara may be, she’ll quickly follow up on it.

In addition, a pregnant Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will come face to face with her ex-boyfriend, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Lani has been missing JJ since their shocking split, and will finally ask him if there is any chance they could get back together.

Days of our Lives fans know that Lani broke JJ’s heart when she lied to him about the paternity of her unborn baby. Lani had let JJ believe that he was the father of the child, when the baby really belonged to Eli. Lani was going to let JJ raise the child as his own and never planned on telling him that he wasn’t the baby’s biological father. However, once Eli’s mother, Valerie, found out she knew the truth had to be spoken. Now, JJ will have to decide if he could ever trust Lani again.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.