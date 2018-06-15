Matt Lauer Sparks ‘Tight’ Friendship With Fellow Disgraced TV Host Bill O’Reilly, ‘Radar Online’ Claims

The two share aspirations to return to television one day, the report noted.

Matt Lauer has a new friend in Bill O’Reilly, with reports that the two disgraced television hosts have connected after the scandals that ended their careers.

A new report from Radar Online claims that the two have bonded over their mutual situations, as both were forced out by their respective networks amid allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“They’ve built a tight friendship, and have bonded with one another since they’ve been fired,” the source said. “They talk daily.”

The source added that the two have gotten together to have drinks outside of New York City and stew over their situations.

“They both think they got raw deals,” the source claimed.

As the report noted, Matt Lauer actually interviewed Bill O’Reilly after the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced, which the Fox News host vehemently denied.

Lauer could be looking to O’Reilly for consolation amid what is reportedly a very difficult stretch for the former Today show host. As InTouch Weekly reported, Matt continues to live with his estranged wife in their $36 million mansion in the Hamptons, and the living situation is far from ideal for Matt.

“Annette threw a party for her friends,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “Matt wasn’t allowed to go anywhere near it!”

To make matters worse, the source said Matt ran into a bit of trouble when he was trying to sell his car.

“He’s trying to sell an older car and he had it parked in front of a Starbucks in East Hampton, New York, for about four hours,” the source claimed. “You can only park there for a certain amount of time, and the cops had to call him to come get the car.”

Both Matt Lauer and Bill O’Reilly are reported to have aspirations to return to television, though O’Reilly seems to be making more headway on that front. A Page Six report from May claimed that the Newsmax network was working on bringing O’Reilly on board for a show in his former 8 p.m. time slot. The report claimed that the network was also looking at former Fox hosts Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling along with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Matt Lauer will be allowed to keep New Zealand farm https://t.co/GjABw3aFoM pic.twitter.com/qKrfWtHEcM — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2018

Though the two may now be friends, it doesn’t seem that Matt Lauer would get much career support from Bill O’Reilly. The former Fox News host thinks that NBC has no interest in bringing back the now-disgraced anchor, the Radar Online report claimed.