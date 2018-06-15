‘Mama June’ Star Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Shares Sweet Wedding Day Pics

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, star of WETv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, may have tied the knot on April 30, but the couple just recently shared a sweet set of wedding photos from their big day in a new pictorial for Us Weekly.

Shannon married longtime boyfriend Joshua Efird at The Chapel at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, stating to Us that the planning of the event was “a little overwhelming,” but remarked that the day went “perfect.”

The reality star reportedly tried on five or six dresses before finding the perfect one to marry Efird. Shannon also revealed to the publication that her mother, June, walked her down the aisle. “It’s something I asked her to do because it’s always been me, her, Alana and my other sisters. I felt like she should be the one to walk me down the aisle.”

Besides Alana, Shannon’s other sisters are Jessica Shannon and Anna Cardwell. It was not noted if Shannon’s other sisters were at the ceremony. The relatives that were confirmed to be in attendance were Alana, Pumpkin’s daughter, Ella, June, June’s boyfriend Gino Doak, Shannon’s Aunt Dodo and her cousin Amber. The reality star remarked that Alana and Efird are so close in fact, that she even helped him pick out her big sister’s wedding ring.

Shannon said to Us, “We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know?”

“Me and Josh have been together for a very long time, and now he’s the father of my child, and you know, ‘I do’ is the start of now and forever,” she continued. The couple’s daughter Ella was born in December. The best advice her mother has given her as a new mom is to sleep when the baby is sleeping! “I’m not gonna say it’s easy being a young mother. It is a hard process, but I’ve grown into it,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly. Shannon, who is 18-years-old, also remarked, “I don’t condone teen pregnancy but I like the fact that I’m going to be able to grow up with my daughter.”

The couple’s reception took place at Buca di Beppo, according to Us Weekly. The menu was reported to be spaghetti, chicken parmesan, eggplant and a red velvet and Italian cream wedding cake.

Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays on WETv.