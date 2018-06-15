Catherine Zeta-Jones Confesses That She’s Sick Of Being Humble About Being Rich and Good Looking

"So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking."

Catherine Zeta-Jones is hot and rich and she’s sick of pretending that she isn’t!

In an interview with the Mirror, the 48-year-old left everything on the table in what must be one of the most candid interviews that she’s ever done. In the interview, Catherine confesses that she is sick of being modest about what she has. As fans know, Catherine is beautiful, has a lot of money, and happens to be married to one of the best actors of all time — Michael Douglas. So Catherine says that she’s going to stop pretending that she doesn’t basically have it all.

“One thing I’m not is humble any more. I’m sick of being humble. I really am. ‘So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not so bad looking. No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work,” the actress says.

The Oscar winner then goes on to say that she has two healthy kids and a healthy and happy husband and the rest of her life will be a joy. And guess what? She says she isn’t going to be humble about that either.

Catherine has two children with husband Michael Douglas, 17-year-old Dylan, who just graduated from high school in New York and Carys, who is 15-years-old. She dishes that both of her children have aspirations of becoming actors and she’s really proud of them.

“I have two kids who want to be actors and I am so proud. It’s not about fame for them. They’ve been brought up around famous people. They know what that is like.”

Catherine also tells the news outlet that she can’t wait for everyone to see her children act because she says that they “love the craft” of acting and they’re just amazing. She also says that they’re definitely going to go somewhere.

In her own acting career, Zeta-Jones says that for a period of time, she lost her confidence and desire to act at some point, something that had initially helped her to become famous. But luckily for fans, Zeta-Jones confesses that she is back on track.

“As I matured as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, I’m not scared anymore.”

In the interview, Catherine also reminds everyone where she came from. She’s from a working-class family in Wales, her mom, Patricia, was a seamstress and her father David was a factory boss.

Catherine worked to get to where she is and that’s why she’s going to stop being humble about it.