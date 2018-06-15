Gisele Bundchen Apologizes For ‘Older, Wiser’ Comments

Gisele is apologizing after she was accused of throwing shade at the likes of Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid.

Gisele Bundchen is apologizing for recent comments she made where she seemingly took aim at Instagram models and those who often post photos of themselves on the social media site. Per People, Gisele received some major backlash this week after she said during an interview in the July issue of Vogue magazine that her younger sister set up her Instagram account for her, and if it were left to her, she’d only feature pictures of sunsets.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Bundchen, who has almost 15 million followers on Instagram, said in the new interview, “if it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets” instead of pictures of herself posing. She then seemingly began taking aim at those who use the social media site to share modeling snaps.

“It’s not my generation — I have to be honest about that,” the Victoria’s Secret model said, claiming that she was “older” and “wiser” and wouldn’t have been so into her career as model if she was only just coming into the industry today and had to engage with Instagram and other platforms.

“If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do it, forget it,” Gisele said. “I wouldn’t do it.”

Naturally, her comments caused some controversy, with Page Six even suggesting that the longtime supermodel was taking aim at stars like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid who use the site almost religiously to share both candid and professional photos of themselves.

Many slammed the star for her remarks, which caused her to issue an apology on her Twitter account in which she denied being “wiser” than anybody else. She also claimed that her Instagram comments had been “misunderstood.”

Writing on Twitter on June 14, People reported that she tweeted that she simply was trying to convey that she is “from an older generation and am not technologically savvy.”

Bundchen then denied that she was in any way throwing shade at Instagram models and those who use the tool as a platform for their careers, noting that she actually “admires” them.

“I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media,” the star – who is the wife of football player Tom Brady – continued. “I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone, and I believe that we are all learning.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Somewhat ironically, Gisele used Instagram earlier this week to reveal how “happy” she was to be on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue, telling her millions of followers that she speaks about the planet inside the pages of the iconic fashion magazine.

Grazia previously reported that Bundchen has also proven to be quite a fan of social media in the past.

Gisele often posts various sweet photos of her family life at home with Tom and their children, as well as numerous vacation and red carpet snaps.