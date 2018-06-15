Jen Harley Explains Why Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Believes She Cheated On Him

The ups and downs between Jen and Ronnie have been making headlines for months.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have been back and forth for months now. The two share a daughter, something that has been a point of contention over the last few weeks. After breaking up and attempting a reconciliation, Harley and Ortiz-Magro have called it quits again.

There has been a lot of back and forth between Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro over cheating allegations. Fans know the Jersey Shore star has always struggled with fidelity, even when he had someone he cared about deeply. Harley has been the target of his anger, with him throwing out accusations that she cheated on him. According to an exclusive with Us Weekly, Jen Harley reveals that she did have a moment with her ex-boyfriend, but admits that she and Ronnie were not official at the time. They were just casual about their relationship.

Back in April, things appeared to be working out for Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Their daughter was born and it seemed to give both parties a dose of reality when it comes to raising children. Harley became pregnant quickly after meeting and hooking up with Ortiz-Magro. She remained by his side while he was out filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, learning that he brought home another woman after a night at the bar. Things changed a few weeks after their little girl was born, spiraling to the place where they are now.

Most recently, Jen Harley showed up in Las Vegas where Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the Jersey Shore cast are filming Season 2 of the hit MTV show. Unfortunately, another altercation between the two happened and the police got involved. Harley and Ortiz-Magro can’t seem to work through the issues they have, one of them being cheating on one another. He believes that she cheated on him, though Harley is saying they weren’t a couple at the time.

It is unclear how Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro plan to work through their issues and co-parent effectively. Fans are becoming increasingly concerned that the chaos between the two will cause something to happen during filming. Harley followed Ortiz-Magro to Las Vegas where they are working on the new season, and there has already been at least one incident. Their daughter will be able to read the headlines when she is older and see what has happened in the short few months she has been alive. Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may have to set aside their relationship and regrets in order to focus on their daughter, because if not, things may escalate to a place one can’t come back from.