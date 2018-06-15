Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Make Money From Commercial Investment Deals

President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, still make money from the investment deals made by companies they once ran because they were able to remain investors.

According to an Along The Boards report, ethics filings revealed the extraordinary amount of outside income they earned during their tenures working for Donald Trump’s administration at the White House. In 2017, they made at least $82 million from their holdings. Overall, the companies sold at least $147 million of real estate along with other assets in New Jersey, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Additionally, groups they’re connected with purchased stakes in mutual funds and one hedge fund.

The New York Times reported that ethics experts believe that continued profiting in these manners by Trump and Kushner could raise serious concerns about conflicts of interest.

Virginia Canter, the executive branch ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said, “We don’t have insight into who is buying and selling stuff, so we don’t know if it’s market value. Who is financing these transactions? Is it some unknown L.L.C.? How do we know it isn’t a sovereign wealth fund from Saudi Arabia or some other place?”

A way at the state and federal level to go after the kids . And Trump can't issue pardons on state charges https://t.co/rUydNRBlWn — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 14, 2018

According to Peter Mirijanian, who is a spokesperson for their ethics lawyer, Abbe Lowell, both Ivanka and Jared followed the U.S. government’s ethics rules in all their outside dealings while working with the Trump administration. Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner serve as senior White House advisors, but some people have asked exactly what their roles are at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In general, Donald Trump faced plenty of scrutiny in the form of ethics concerns because of the fact he owns a Trump hotel very near the White House and the fact that he conducts government business at his own properties. So far, his companies have profited from his being president when they’re paid to host events as well as Secret Service Agents who must be there to protect the First Family.

Donald Trump donates the salary he receives each year as president, but many people believe he has made plenty of money from serving as POTUS. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner do not take a salary for their work at the White House according to an NBC News report. Even so, they have both made plenty of money while working for free for her father’s administration as their most recent ethics filings this year recently revealed publically.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the New York AG filed a lawsuit against the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its board of directors for a pattern of “persistent illegal conduct.”