Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Post As Daughter North Turns 5-Years-Old Today

Happy birthday, Nori!

Kim Kardashian can barely even believe that her little girl is already so grown up!

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kim and her daughter, North West, hit Dylan’s Candy Bar in the Big Apple yesterday in what appeared to be a pre-birthday celebration. North was all smiles as she rocked a bright pink Adidas track jacket and left Dylan’s with a stuffed unicorn as well as a sweet candy necklace. The youngster was also photographed with her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail. Instead of her signature curls, she wore her hair straight though it is unclear whether or not they were hair extensions.

Today, the birthday celebration will likely continue, and Kim has already shared a heartfelt post for her daughter. On her Instagram account, Kim shares a photo from North and cousin, Penelope Disick’s’, joint unicorn-themed birthday party. In the image, Kim can be seen hugging her daughter as she does a craft, decorating something with glitter.

North looks adorable, rocking a rainbow-colored outfit along with a unicorn headband. Penelope can also be seen standing next to her aunt and cousin, also partaking in the craft. And the caption of the photo is just as sweet as the photo itself.

“My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”

So far, the photo has already gained a ton of attention within less than an hour of being posted. It has already amassed over 396,000 likes in addition to 2,300 plus comments. Some fans commented on the picture to wish North a happy birthday while other fans took to the post to comment on what a good mother Kim Kardashian appears to be.

“You are the best mom Kimi. Happy birthday North.”

“This is so sweet, Happy Birthday,” another wrote.

Since North and Penelope already had a joint unicorn party, it is unclear how North will celebrate her actual birthday today. She may still be in New York with her mom or they may be traveling back home to Los Angeles to celebrate with family. But no matter what she does, it’s safe to say that Nori will probably have an epic birthday.