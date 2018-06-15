'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Sells Oregon Home, Show's Future Still In Limbo*

Matt has confirmed that he's moving to Arizona with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, but no one has commented on what that means for the future of the show.

Well, it looks like the move is official for Little People, Big World‘s Matt Roloff. Radar Online is reporting that he has sold his Oregon home for over $500,000! $515,000 to be exact. The 54-year-old has been torn about whether to keep the house or sell it. It’s located just 15 minutes away from the family farm, and he bought it in April with hopes that he and girlfriend Caryn Chandler could make it a home. He revealed this week, however, that he just couldn’t pass up $515,000 for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, especially since he paid only $368,550 for it. Can’t blame him for that. Who would pass up a profit of over $145,000?

On Tuesday’s episode of LPBW, Matt talked about his struggle with deciding what to do with his share of the farm and the small home on its property where he’s been staying. The small home on the property isn’t built for little people so it just doesn’t work for him. He offered to buy Amy’s half of the family farm, but she’s hesitating on making a final decision. Buying a home nearby seemed like the best decision.

“Let’s say it hits the fan at the farm, and I just can’t deal with it anymore. I can’t deal with Amy’s attitude.”

The Roloffs just received a Guinness World Record! Find out why Matt and Amy think this honor is especially meaningful to the whole #LPBW family–> https://t.co/ZxttsQ3HE0 pic.twitter.com/YI8nyi7npx — TLC Network (@TLC) June 11, 2018

Thursday, Matt shared his change of heart about the house and his excitement about his future on Instagram.

“About a month or so ago I promised you all I would share a complete tour of the house I fixed up.. at the time I wasn’t sure if I was going to move into it or sell it… I actually did a bunch of the work thinking it would be my home one day… then plans change.. someone offered me a deal I couldn’t refuse so within an hour or so I sold it. Now I’m all motivated to become a Little Flipper man. :)) Nah!!! I want to retire. #littleflipper“

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Matt is indeed retiring. He has confirmed reports that he’s looking to move to Arizona with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. The pair has been seen out and about together in bookstores and various events in Phoenix. It’s about 120,000 miles away from the Oregon farm, which will undoubtedly make it easier for Matt to move on and start a new life, separate from his ex-wife and the place they lived together for so long. One question that remains unanswered at this time is what this all means for the future of the Little People, Big World show. We’ll just have to wait and see how that plays out.