Kourtney Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sport Matching Glitter Bikinis

Kourtney and Kylie are showing off their rocking bodies in matching bikinis.

Kourtney Kardashian and little sister Kylie Jenner are sporting matching silver glitter bikinis in photos Kardashian recently shared on both her Instagram Stories and Snapchat accounts. Per Entertainment Tonight, the sisters were showing off their amazing bodies in the pictures Kardashian shared with her followers in the snaps the reality star posted on June 14.

The site reported that Kourtney showed off her bikini body with both a solo snap and then again in another with her youngest sibling, where they both posed seductively in their matching two-pieces.

In the first photo, Kardashian could be seen with her hand on her head as she stared into the camera, pulling up her bikini bottoms over her hip.

In the same photo, Jenner, who only gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster in February, showed off her incredibly toned body in the same bikini as her big sister as she put her hand up behind her head. It’s not clear where the photos the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared this week were taken before or after Kylie became a mom to her daughter.

But while she didn’t reveal when they were snapped, Kourtney then shared a solo bikini photo on the social media site, which revealed her impressively toned abs as she placed her hand on her hip and held on to her bikini bottom.

Kourtney via Snapchat ???? pic.twitter.com/pnfQfzjuMo — Kylie Jenner France (@JennerKylieFR) June 15, 2018

The sisters posed in front of a background made up of different old black and white newspaper pages, which suggests the uploads could potentially be images taken from a new promotional shoot from one of the sisters’ various business ventures.

Notably, either KUWTK sister hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to showing off their bodies on social media over the past few months.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this month that Jenner was proudly showing off her post-pregnancy body on Instagram where she revealed her toned abs to the world mere months after giving birth. Kylie’s been sharing various other pictures of her body on social media since Stormi’s birth in February.

And it’s most definitely been running in the family for Kim Kardashian’s siblings.

As for Kourtney, she’s also been flaunting her hard work in the gym by sharing multiple bikini photos with her followers lately before sharing the new skin-baring snap with Kylie this week.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Just last month, the Inquisitr reported that Kardashian posed seductively in a bikini in a picture she uploaded to Instagram while working on her tan during a pool day.

Shortly before that, the Inquisitr shared pictures of Kourtney revealing her toned body in a cut-out swimsuit during what appeared to be a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.