‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, June 18: Sally & Wyatt Bond Over Bill, Maya Learns Emma’s Secret

New B&B spoilers have Sally and Wyatt commiserating.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 18, reveal that Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) have a lot in common, and it may even serve to bond these two. According to She Knows Soaps, Maya (Karla Mosley) will also find out that Emma (Nia Sioux) has been hiding something rather important, while Hope (Annika Noelle) will be excited at what Emma brings to the table. The week starts off with a bang as the new summer storylines begin to take off.

Sally is back in Los Angeles, and rumor has it that she has not forgotten the past. The newly single Wyatt (Darin Brooks) bumped into Ms. Spectra at the Bikini Bar. He was so surprised to see her and the two ended up chatting. Turns out Sally is back to stay in Los Angeles and she and Thomas (Pierson Fode) are no longer together.

As the two continue talking, Sally starts firing off about Bill (Don Diamont), according to Highlight Hollywood. Bill ruined Sally’s life by setting the Spectra Building alight and destroyed any chance of her resurrecting Spectra Fashion. Little does she know that Wyatt is also a victim of his father’s manipulation. The two commiserate about Bill and how he has ruined both of their lives. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that a romance may be in the cards for them. Perhaps will be the common ground to start a relationship.

Last week, the models strutted their stuff in a preview of the show to come. Emma made a comment to Hope that the models walked like “unhappy robots.” She wanted to show Hope her dance moves but ended up knocking Xander (Adain Bradley) out cold. On Monday, June 18’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful, Emma will be able to showcase her talent to Hope who will be impressed by her choreography skills.

However, Emma’s secret is about to come out in a big way. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Maya will find out her last name. B&B viewers will remember that Justin impressed upon Emma that no one was to find out that she was a Barber, according to the Soap Central recap. Since the Forresters are not a fan of Bill’s, it makes sense that Maya will be livid that Emma kept this secret away from them. And if Emma can keep her last name a secret, what else could she be hiding? No doubt Maya may be having reservations of Xander and Emma’s friendship.