North West Rocks What Appear To Be Hair Extensions During NYC Visit With Mom, Kim Kardashian

North West is taking another page out of her mom’s glam book — this time with what appear to be hair extensions!

The Daily Mail shares that the 4-year-old was spotted in the Big Apple with her famous mother, her BFF, Jonathan Cheban, and a friend yesterday. The trio made a pit stop at the famous Dylan’s Candy Bar and North can be seen leaving with a unicorn stuffed animal in her hand and a candy necklace around her neck.

But what really had people talking was North’s new hair. In lieu of her normally curly locks, the youngster can be seen wearing her hair in a long, sleek ponytail with straight hair. It is unclear whether or not this is her real hair and it’s just straightened or if she is wearing extensions. But it almost appears as though she is channeling her inner Ariana Grande with the way that her hair is styled.

Of course, Nori is also dressed to impress in a pink Adidas track jacket along with matching pink shorts. In most of the pictures, North has a huge smile across her face and it appears as though she is having a great time on her trip with her mom and Jonathan.

North’s mom was also dressed to impress in black shorts, over-the-knee boots, and a matching black jacket. She also wore her long locks down with slight curls at the bottom. Jonathan, on the other hand, kept it casual in a bright yellow t-shirt, jeans, and of course a pair of Yeezy shoes.

New York duties. Kim Kardashian and North West with friends in NYC for North's birthday, wearing adidas tracksuit with baby YEEZY's and Kim in YEEZY Season fit.

Most recently, Kim shared a photo of North West and her cousin, Penelope Disick at their joint unicorn-themed birthday party. In the photo, the two girls are on a giant float in the pool with a big inflatable rainbow going over it. It also appears that the cousins, who also happen to be BFFs, are donning matching swimsuits.

Within just one day of being posted, the sweet photo has already amassed over 1.5 million likes as well as 6,200 comments. Many fans chimed in over how cute the two girls are while countless others commented on what a good mom that Kim appears to be. A few others even commented on the recent photo of North with straight hair.

“Some girls are just born with glitter in their veins.”

“Dear Kim, I love little North and I am worried straightening her hair will ruin her curl, I too have curls my mum never let me straighten it when I was young and I hated it but my curl is still so bouncy and gorgeous because I didn’t to it until I was much older please don’t straighten it anymore,” another wrote.

North turns 5-years-old today!