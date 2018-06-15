‘Big Brother’ Veterans Offer Advice To Season 20 Cast

Past champs of the CBS reality show have some tips for this summer's cast.

Big Brother has been a summertime staple every year since 2000, with some winter-themed, online, and celebrity editions thrown in to mix things up. Now, with the 20th season of Big Brother set to debut later this month, several winners and veterans from the show are offering unsolicited advice to the mystery houseguests.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rumors that the Big Brother 20 cast will include several returning houseguests. But Big Brother executive Grodner told Gold Derby that the 20th season of the CBS reality show will feature ” a brand new cast.”

With more than a dozen newcomers set to make their debut on Big Brother, it’s no wonder that some of the most notorious veterans from the long-running reality franchise are offering words of wisdom as the houseguests enter the Big Brother house.

Big Brother Season 15 winner Andy Herren took to Twitter to reminisce about his five-year anniversary on the show and advise the incoming houseguests to live in the moment as they compete for the $500,000 Big Brother grand prize.

“To the new houseguests: Try to have as much fun as possible,” Herren wrote. “When it’s over, get back to everyday life. Embrace the friends and family you missed all summer. You are not a celebrity. To their families: Delete Twitter. Seriously.”

Big Brother legend Derrick Levasseur also posted a Twitter a message to the new Big Brother cast. Derek warned the houseguests that they need to make a good first impression.

“Future Houseguests: My Best Advice Yes—there’s a lot of comps during your time on BB but the most important one starts the minute you walk into the house… It’s called ‘Jury Management.’ Love it or hate it, the person who plays it the best—usually wins in the end,” the Big Brother champ wrote.

Paul Abrahamian, the only two-time runner-up in Big Brother history, offered up these simple words of wisdom via Twitter: “Leave all emotions at the door you’re walking in an out of.”

Josh Martinez, the man who beat Paul out last summer on the CBS reality show also posted some winning tips to Twitter just ahead of the Big Brother sequester: “To all the #bb20 houseguests being sequestered these next few days. Enjoy this crazy ride, take it all in goes by really fast. Drop your ego, & remember to not count no one out, everyone is a game player. Trust your gut & and play your heart out. Walk away with no regrets.”

And Evel Dick Donato, the notorious player who won Big Brother Season 8 and went on to compete on the show’s all-stars season before exiting the competition due to personal reasons, posted a lengthy Twitter thread to provide pointers for the new cast to help them with their game and with “the fandom.”

Evel Dick’s told the BB20 cast not to try to recreate the game of past Big Brother superstars like Will Kirby, Janelle Pierzina or Dan Gheesling.

“Be the first YOU that people who follow will want to be like,” the Big Brother veteran wrote.

Evel Dick also warned the incoming cast members not to be “a sheep,” the worst thing any Big Brother player can be. Donato requested that any player who gets injured this season should just quit the show—unlike last summer’s Christmas Abbott, who hobbled around on crutches after a backyard mishap shattered her foot. Donato also said racists need not apply to Big Brother, as well as adults who still live in their Mommy’s basement and anyone looking for a showmance.

“Play the game, don’t be a coward,” the outspoken Big Brother champ wrote. “You are not there to make friends, you are there to win a half a million dollars. Always keep the money on your mind. Most of these people you won’t see again anyhow. If you let a 3-month friendship come between you and winning the money, you really are a loser.”

But perhaps Big Brother 17 winner Steve Moses offered up the best advice of all.

“To the cast of #BB20,” Moses tweeted. “It’s just a TV show in a parking lot. It will always be a thing you did, but it will never be who you are.”

The Big Brother Season 20 cast will be announced on Monday, June 18 on CBS All Access.

Big Brother Season 20 premieres Wednesday, June 27 on CBS.