Michael Porter Jr. Cancels NBA Draft Workouts, Muscle Spasms Cited As The Reason

News that Michael Porter Jr. has canceled his workouts has raised some concerns.

NBA draft prospect Michael Porter Jr. is quickly becoming one of the most polarizing players heading to the Association. His decision to cancel his pro-day style workout for several NBA teams has created a stir. Michael Porter Jr. had scheduled to put on a workout Friday for interested NBA teams. However, according to Basketball Insiders, muscle spasms has forced him to shut it down.

Michael Porter Jr. was suffering from a hip strain. It was an injury he would experience while preparing for his workout for interested teams. Porter Jr.’s cancellation likely will not be received well by some who already had their doubts about him.

Now there are questions regarding the health of Michael Porter Jr.’s surgically repaired back. This is despite both injuries not considered as related to each other.

Michael Porter Jr. missed most of his brief time at Missouri due to a serious back injury. He returned just in time for the Missouri Tigers to play in the NCAA tournament. Michael Porter Jr. showed enough in March that he will be drafted based off his potential, not his production.

ESPN is reporting that instead of working out for NBA teams, Michael Porter Jr. will allow them to examine his back. Only a handful of lottery teams have been invited to test Porter Jr. out. It is unclear as of now which teams will be in attendance to examine Michael Porter Jr.

It is a change of heart for Michael Porter Jr. and his camp. A previous Inquisitr News report cited the notion that only the Chicago Bulls would be allowed to conduct a physical.

Michael Porter Jr. can be a fan favorite when he is healthy. David Banks / Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings were among the teams upset with Michael Porter Jr’s decision to not allow teams to give him an examination. The Kings do want to rely on the information they would receive from the Chicago Bulls. It is a legitimate concern that the Bulls would issue a report advantageous to them if they have desires of drafting him.

Michael Porter Jr. is the NBA draft’s biggest mystery. Teams such as the Kings, who have considered taking him at No. 2 and the Bulls are all wondering how will his health hold up over time. A potential investment in Michael Porter Jr. can go a number of ways. The rumors surrounding the NBA draft has Michael Porter Jr. not falling past No. 7 where the Bulls are selecting. Nevertheless, the latest news regarding Porter Jr. dealing with muscle spasms will scare a few teams off.