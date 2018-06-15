‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Reacts To Val Chmerkovskiy And Jenna Johnson’s Engagement

The 'DWTS' lovebirds get engaged nearly one year after Maks and Peta's wedding.

Dancing With the Stars lovebirds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson will soon be dancing down the aisle. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the mirrorball champs announced their engagement during a trip to Italy on Thursday, and fans are in a frenzy as they count down the next DWTS wedding.

Chmerkovskiy, 32, shared an Instagram photo that shows him down on one knee in front of Johnson as he proposed to her. Val captioned the sweet pic by writing, “I can’t wait to make you my wife.”

Jenna Johnson also shared the photo with her fans, writing, “I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever….Thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! ”

The adorable Dancing With the Stars couple, who have dated on and off since 2016, received well wishes from several members of their Dancing With the Stars family. The official Dancing With the Stars Twitter page posted congratulations to the couple. In addition, Dancing With the Stars celebs, both past and present, flocked to social media to offer their congratulations to Val and Jenna, including fellow pro dancers Keo Motsepe, Louis Van Amstel, and Anna Trebunskaya as well as former Dancing With the Stars celebrity contestants Bindi Irwin and Victoria Arlen. Longtime Dancing With the Stars music man Ray Chew wrote that he can’t wait to celebrate with the lovebirds in the ballroom. You can see some of Val and Jenna’s congratulatory tweets below.

Congrats @iamValC and @Dance10Jenna on your engagement! So happy for you guys! ???????? — Louis van Amstel (@LouisVanAmstel) June 15, 2018

Wow – congrats Bro! Can’t wait to celebrate with you both back in the ballroom ????????????????????????❤️❤️???????????????????? — Ray Chew (@RayChewLive) June 15, 2018

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s engagement comes one year after the wedding of Val’s big brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his Dancing With the Stars bride, Peta Murgatroyd, and just three months after fellow DWTS pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater exchanged vows. Sasha actually proposed to Emma in front of their fans and friends during a live episode of Dancing with the Stars during Season 23’s Cirque du Soleil night back in 2016.

Now that Val and Jenna are finally engaged, fans of the ABC dancing competition are eyeing Derek Hough as the next Dancing With the Stars pro dancer that needs to put a ring on it. Derek, a six-time mirrorball champ on the show, has been dating DWTS troupe member Hayley Erbert since 2015.

After his sister Julianne’s wedding last fall, Derek told E! News marriage wasn’t something he and Hayley were talking about at the time, but then he added, “I don’t want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids… After that wedding, I’m like, ‘Who knows?’ You feel the love.”

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC this fall.