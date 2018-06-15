Funko Pop! To Release ‘Lost Boys’ Vinyl Figures, And A Look At Other Horror Movies The Toy Company Honors

Five characters from the famed horror film will soon be available, including the Frog brothers.

Funko Pop! has created numerous vinyl toys that honors a variety of pop culture crazes, including horror movies. Like Funko, horror movies have become ingrained in our pop culture, and the toy company has a large collection of vinyl figures featuring a variety of famed genre characters. The newest horror film to be given a Funko line is The Lost Boys.

When The Lost Boys was released in 1987, it quickly became one of the most popular horror films of its time, and the flick certainly has staying power. Funko describes the new line as only they can.

“There’s a beach town in California where you never have to grow old, the vampires don’t sparkle but wear plenty of leather and holy water is a must-have when leaving the house. The cult classic ’80s-tastic The Lost Boys adventure continues with a series of Pop! Movies collectibles. Pop!”

For those that may need a refresher of The Lost Boys, IMDb provides the synopsis for one of the most iconic horror movies from the ’80s.

“A mother and her two sons move to a small coast town in California. The younger boy makes friends with two other boys who claim to be vampire hunters, while the older boy is drawn into the gang of bikers by a beautiful girl. The older boy starts sleeping days and staying out all night while the younger boy starts getting into trouble because of his friends’ obsession.”

Horror fans will likely appreciate the toy company’s knock on the sparkling vampires from the Twilight movies. As Funko revealed, five vinyl figures will be released commemorating characters from the classic vampire film: Sam (Corey Haim), Michael (Jason Patric), David (Kiefer Sutherland), and the Frog brothers, Edgar (Corey Feldman) and Alan (Jamison Newlander). The new line of Lost Boys figures is advertised as coming soon in July.

RT & follow @OriginalFunko for a chance to win a Michael Myers Halloween prize pack! pic.twitter.com/JcNRxCAHGP — Funko (@OriginalFunko) November 1, 2015

For those looking for more Funko Pop! collectibles honoring horror movies, then you’re in luck because the toy company has released numerous characters from a variety of legendary films. While the Funko website provides a catalog of all the horror characters they have produced, some of them are in stock, but many of them have been vaulted. If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, pop-addiction.com has several of the Pop! horror figures available.

With the long-awaited Halloween sequel coming in October, fans may want to take a look at the Michael Myers figure. And for fans of other iconic villains from that classic era of films, they also have two versions of Norman Bates (one in color, one in black and white), an 8-bit Freddy Krueger, Jack Torrance and The Grady Twins from The Shining, and the Bride of Chucky.

#FunkoFunkast #PewPewPew My Favorite game pop or pops are the original NES Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger and NES Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees. The fact that they were made in the NES colors makes them even more treasured to me. My childhood in the late 80s early 90s. pic.twitter.com/48vgNhiylu — Brandon L Stevens (@jwutaz) June 7, 2018

With Funko Pop! offering a wide variety of characters from iconic horror movies, the toy company continues to celebrate and platform pop culture.