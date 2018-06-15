Nine Inch Nails Add More Tour Dates As They Gear Up For New Album Release

Nine Inch Nails returns to the stage, as fans scramble to find tickets.

June 22 will mark the release of a new Nine Inch Nails record. Bad Witch is said to be the final chapter in a trilogy of short albums, which Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross began releasing back in December of 2016 with Not The Actual Events. In July of 2017, Nine Inch Nails returned with a vaguely political middle-child called ADD VIOLENCE. It has taken the Oscar-winning duo nearly a year to complete the conclusion of this trio of albums, but as promised, the album is set to be delivered.

Uncharacteristic of Nine Inch Nails, both Not The Actual Events and ADD VIOLENCE were released with very little in the way of live performances. Trent Reznor, who is notorious for playing tours that go on sometimes for years, mostly played one-off festival shows, with short strings of tour dates popping up sporadically. The band all but skipped the United States altogether with shows in support of either album. Fans understandably rejoiced with the announcement of Bad Witch‘s release coinciding with a full U.S. tour, complete with support from fellow tour-hounds Jesus and Mary Chain. Today, Metal Injection reports that Nine Inch Nails have added even more dates to this highly-anticipated tour.

The tour, dubbed simply the Cold and Black and Infinite Tour, is predominantly coming to smaller-than-usual venues for the band, as Trent Reznor has cited wanting a more intimate type of experience this time around. Although the demand was high for tickets, Reznor and Ross have counterbalanced this problem by adding more than one date in the most demanding markets. In Los Angeles, for example, the band will play five dates at The Palladium. New York City will have four dates, New Orleans — Trent Reznor’s previous home — has three dates, as does Atlanta, and Chicago.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF) Rich Fury / Getty Images

Nine Inch Nails recently released the single “God Break Down The Door” on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, to promote Bad Witch. Nine Inch Nails is known for intense live performances. From the late ’80s to the mid-’90s the band was notorious for having rough, unruly audiences who watched on blissfully as the band destroyed instruments, the entire stage setup, and themselves, at shows across the world.

In 2005, Trent Reznor returned to music after a hiatus, sober and much more physically fit, having survived a drug overdose in Europe while on tour in support of the band’s magnum opus, The Fragile. Since then, Nine Inch Nails shows have maintained their signature intensity, but focused less on destruction and chaos, and focused more on sound definition and intricate light shows.

When not performing with Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score major motion pictures, including Gone Girl, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and Before The Flood. Their score for The Social Network won an Academy Award for best original score in 2011.