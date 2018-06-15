Leah Remini Will Play Conservative Lesbian In New Fox Comedy Pilot

The former Scientologist has found a new sitcom with quite an interesting plot.

Actress Leah Remini has found a new sitcom to focus on, following the cancelation of CBS’s Kevin Can Wait, and her character is like none we’ve ever seen before.

The birthday girl, who turns 48-years-old on June 15, is set to film a new comedy pilot for Fox in which she will play Jean, a woman who lives in Middle America, and “who loves her country and firmly believes in everyone’s right to be left alone,” reported Entertainment Weekly.

However, Jean is not like any of her neighbors. She is a lesbian, married to a woman, and the mother of two boys, whose father, her ex-husband, lives in her garage.

Several members of the untitled show’s production team hail from the FXX series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, along with EPs Rob Rosell, and Nick Frenkel, all serve as executive producers, and McElhenney and Rosell will write the script. According to the Hollywood Reporter, viewers shouldn’t expect to see any of the actors in the pilot.

If Fox decides to pick up the series after seeing the pilot, it will likely get slated on the network’s 2018-2019 midseason schedule.

While Remini has had a few forgettable roles in several scripted shows since her hit series, King of Queens, went off the air in 2007, the spunky star has mainly concentrated on reality TV in recent years.

From 2010-2011, she was a co-host on the initial season of CBS daytime chatfest The Talk. Then she competed on Season 17 of Dancing With the Stars in 2013, finishing in fifth place.

She next headlined her own reality series, Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, which ran for two seasons, on TLC. From 2014-2015 viewers got to watch the escapades of her entire family, including her husband of 14 years, Angelo Pagán, daughter Sofia, who is now 13, her mother, sisters, and step-father.

In 2016, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath began airing on A&E. She executive produces and stars in the series, which investigates the controversial religion she was once infamously involved with. A third season of the series is in the works, possibly for a fall premiere.

She joined the cast of Kevin Can Wait, reuniting with her King of Queens co-star Kevin James, full-time last fall for the series’ second and final season.

Remini’s Fox pilot is aimed at conservative Middle America, the same audience the network hopes will be drawn to the revival of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, which debuts this fall.